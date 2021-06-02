Basin man indicted on federal hate crime, firearm violations

A Basin man who was convicted in 2005 for cutting off the head of a dog is back in court after a federal grand jury in Billings returned an indictment on May 20 charging him with hate crime and firearm violations for allegedly firing a gun into a person's house and threatening the individual with violent, homophobic slurs in 2020, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.

John Russell Howald, 44, is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and with the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, court documents said.

The indictment alleges that on March 22, 2020, Howald tried to injure an individual in Basin because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation by shooting a firearm into the person’s house, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the individual, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Howald is scheduled for an arraignment on June 29 before a U.S. magistrate judge in Great Falls. If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge.

