Basin man indicted on federal hate crime, firearm violations

A Basin man who was convicted in 2005 for cutting off the head of a dog is back in court after a federal grand jury in Billings returned an indictment on May 20 charging him with hate crime and firearm violations for allegedly firing a gun into a person's house and threatening the individual with violent, homophobic slurs in 2020, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.
John Russell Howald, 44, is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and with the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, court documents said.
The indictment alleges that on March 22, 2020, Howald tried to injure an individual in Basin because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation by shooting a firearm into the person’s house, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the individual, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Howald is scheduled for an arraignment on June 29 before a U.S. magistrate judge in Great Falls. If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. He is now serving six years at Montana State Prison for criminal endangerment in relation to the Basin incident, according to the prison website.
In September 2005, Howald and three other men were at a campsite near Bernice when two dogs showed up, according to court documents at the time. When the dogs would not leave, Howald allegedly shot at them, wounding a chocolate Lab.
According to news accounts, he allegedly pursued the wounded Lab and shot at it, then came back to the campsite and got a chainsaw and severed the dog's head. He then confronted the dog's owners and threw the severed head of their dog at them, saying "Here is your f****** dog back," according to the documents. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson of the District of Montana made the announcement Wednesday regarding the hate crime charges.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan McCarthy of the District of Montana and Trial Attorney Eric Peffley of Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
An indictment is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.