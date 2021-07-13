Basin Creek Reservoir closes due to wildfire risk

After being open to the public for only four weeks, the Basin Creek Reservoir is closed to the public due to wildfire risk.
Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments made the decision to close the reservoir after talking with District Ranger Tim Lahey and Butte-Silver Bow Director of Fire Services Brian Doherty. They determined there was a risk of wildfires in the watershed and wanted to protect the source of over half of Butte’s water.
Wildfires would strip out trees and vegetation, increase erosion and send sediments into the reservoir that would be hard to treat, officials say. Butte-Silver Bow, the U.S Forest Service, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources have been working to clear out dry timber and diversify the area’s forests with aspens.
Even before the June 15 opening, officials warned that wildfire risk could prematurely close access.
The reservoir and park will remain closed until conditions improve.
At least those four weeks went smoothly.
“People who go up there sure have enjoyed it,” said Parks and Recreation Director Bob Lazzari.
Lazzari said one of the biggest draws of the reservoir is its population of westslope cutthroat trout, Montana's state fish.
Over 44 people visited the reservoir on a recent Sunday. Most were hikers, Lazzari said.
When the reservoir first opened, Lazzari said camp host Bernie Shelton came across a person with a campfire, which are forbidden at the reservoir. Several people showed up with dogs, also not allowed. Lazzari said this kind of behavior had slowed.
“Most people have been very respectful. They understand that that’s part of our watershed,” Lazzari said.
After being closed for decades, the Basin Creek Reservoir was able to open publicly because of a new water treatment plant that can handle greater human interference.
Several other matters were discussed at Monday’s Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation board meeting.
The Highland View Golf Course clubhouse is still looking for a restaurant. Several restaurateurs have expressed some interest, but nothing has moved forward. Those in attendance were not optimistic, citing a pandemic as a bad time to start a restaurant in America.
The Ridge Waters water park is increasing its capacity each shift from 250 to 300. Lifeguards will receive a $200 bonus if they stay until Labor Day. The pool has enough staff to function, but would still like more lifeguards.
While most of the Stodden Park improvements have been completed, a few improvements to the golf course remain, said Water & Environmental Technologies senior engineer Anthony Laslovich II.
There’s been some trouble with contracting because PVC prices are up. Plans are in the works to build 12 new tee boxes including renovation of two existing boxes. The irrigation will also be replaced, with a new central control system, a flow meter, wiring of an existing well and edging around ponds. Over 50 trees will be added to the course, said B-SB arborist Trevor Peterson.