Basin Creek Reservoir closes due to wildfire risk

Over 44 people visited the reservoir on a recent Sunday. Most were hikers, Lazzari said.

When the reservoir first opened, Lazzari said camp host Bernie Shelton came across a person with a campfire, which are forbidden at the reservoir. Several people showed up with dogs, also not allowed. Lazzari said this kind of behavior had slowed.

“Most people have been very respectful. They understand that that’s part of our watershed,” Lazzari said.

After being closed for decades, the Basin Creek Reservoir was able to open publicly because of a new water treatment plant that can handle greater human interference.

Several other matters were discussed at Monday’s Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation board meeting.

The Highland View Golf Course clubhouse is still looking for a restaurant. Several restaurateurs have expressed some interest, but nothing has moved forward. Those in attendance were not optimistic, citing a pandemic as a bad time to start a restaurant in America.

The Ridge Waters water park is increasing its capacity each shift from 250 to 300. Lifeguards will receive a $200 bonus if they stay until Labor Day. The pool has enough staff to function, but would still like more lifeguards.