Bars, casinos in Butte want license fees waived amid COVID rules

But Davis said restrictions such as the 10 p.m. closing times were only aimed at bars, taverns and casinos, “so our industry is impacted the most throughout the community.”

Dinius said alcohol licenses allow service through 2 a.m., but bars and casinos are now losing four hours of business nightly. If the county could simply move the closing time to 12:30 a.m., it would relieve “95% of the tension” the businesses have with the health department, she said.

They said the local curfew was counterproductive for other reasons, but Commissioner Bill Andersen said their economic argument alone was sound.

Waiving business license fees would cost the county $150,000 in lost revenue, he said, but that was a tiny percentage of its annual budget. The money bars and casinos were losing, on the other hand, was a major portion of their income.

Gallagher, the county’s chief executive, sent Sullivan and the health board a letter last week asking them to consider a 12:30 a.m. closing time and capacity limits of 75%.

He had been following the established metrics, he said, and the numbers had dropped even after the holidays.

“This request does not come from a knee-jerk reaction to the public, businesses or pressure from anyone,” he said in the letter, adding that even with the request, he would respect the board’s decisions.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.