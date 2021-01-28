Bars, casinos in Butte want license fees waived amid COVID rules

An association representing bars, taverns and casinos wants Butte-Silver Bow to waive or reduce county licensing fees to help mitigate COVID-19 restrictions that have some of their businesses “on the brink of closing.”
Commissioners didn’t act on the request Wednesday night, but several commissioners sympathized with their plight and one said the county Board of Health was considering meeting next week to discuss the restrictions.
It comes amid growing calls that bars and casinos at least be allowed to stay open past a 10 p.m. closing time that local health officials imposed in late December during a weeks-long spike in COVID cases and deaths.
County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has asked the health board and Health Officer Karen Sullivan to consider looser restrictions, including a later 12:30 a.m. closing time, and Sullivan said Monday they would discuss it at their next regular meeting Feb. 10.
But Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw noted Wednesday night that she also sits on the health board and they were planning a special meeting next week, though a time and date had not been set.
The Silver Bow Tavern Association, which represents about 50 bars, taverns and casinos in the county, requested in a letter to commissioners that their licensing fees be waived or reduced dramatically to mitigate the financial hit they’ve taken.
“This gesture would demonstrate a show of good faith and compassion to small businesses in the food, beverage and gaming industry,” Thomas Davis Jr., the association’s president and co-owner of the Drunk’n Miner Saloon in Butte, wrote in the Jan. 6 letter.
He and Deb Dinius, manager of Crazee Carols Casino in Butte, repeated the request before commissioners during a virtual meeting Wednesday night, saying the 10 p.m. curfew imposed locally was especially hurting their businesses.
Davis said bars and casinos were doing their “due diligence” in following mandates and guidelines on social distancing and cleaning, but many are having a hard time cooping and “were possibly going to shutter.”
“A lot of people have exhausted all opportunities and they don’t know where else to lean,” he told commissioners.
For several weeks last spring, Butte-Silver Bow closed down bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos except for take-out and delivery. They were allowed to reopen with capacity limits and other restrictions in May.
But the county Board of Health enacted an emergency rule Dec. 22 that established a 50% capacity at bars, restaurants, breweries and casinos and 10 p.m. closure times.
The rationale behind the 10 p.m. curfew is primarily about the consumption of alcohol. As consumption increases, inhibitions lessen and mask-wearing and social distancing become more challenging, health officials say.
Sullivan has said some restrictions will be lightened if the county is able to reach 25 cases per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks, and a positivity rate of less than 10% for two consecutive weeks. They are getting close to hitting those metrics, she said Monday.
The move would allow 75% capacity and 12:30 a.m. closing times, and health department approval would be required for gatherings of more than 50 people instead of the current limit of 25.
County officials said Wednesday that business licenses of all types generated about $150,000 in local revenue in 2020. Liquor licenses accounted for $25,150 of that total, with another $11,400 from beer and wine licenses.
There are 17 different licenses, some applying only to specific businesses and some depending on number of employees, and the costs vary. An all-beverage license costs $400, for example, while a beer-only license is $100.
County Treasurer Lori Baker-Patrick, like several commissioners and county officials, said she understood the burden that bars, casinos and restaurants have faced.
“However, I don’t feel that it would be fair to the other businesses that are struggling if we were just to do something for the alcohol industry,” she said. “I think we would have to do something for all our businesses.”
But Davis said restrictions such as the 10 p.m. closing times were only aimed at bars, taverns and casinos, “so our industry is impacted the most throughout the community.”
Dinius said alcohol licenses allow service through 2 a.m., but bars and casinos are now losing four hours of business nightly. If the county could simply move the closing time to 12:30 a.m., it would relieve “95% of the tension” the businesses have with the health department, she said.
They said the local curfew was counterproductive for other reasons, but Commissioner Bill Andersen said their economic argument alone was sound.
Waiving business license fees would cost the county $150,000 in lost revenue, he said, but that was a tiny percentage of its annual budget. The money bars and casinos were losing, on the other hand, was a major portion of their income.
Gallagher, the county’s chief executive, sent Sullivan and the health board a letter last week asking them to consider a 12:30 a.m. closing time and capacity limits of 75%.
He had been following the established metrics, he said, and the numbers had dropped even after the holidays.
“This request does not come from a knee-jerk reaction to the public, businesses or pressure from anyone,” he said in the letter, adding that even with the request, he would respect the board’s decisions.