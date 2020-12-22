Barrett Hospital in Dillon awaits COVID-19 vaccine

DILLON — Barrett Hospital & HealthCare it is closely monitoring the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Montana, according to a press release. The hospital is working with state and local authorities, for how the authorized COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed across Montana and the order in which hospitals may receive the vaccines.

Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be limited and will be prioritized based on guidance from the state, which recommends vaccinating healthcare workers, staff and residents of long term care facilities per guidance from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

“Once the COVID-19 vaccines are available, we will follow that guidance and focus first on vaccinating our caregivers,” said Dr. Greg Moore, chief medical officer. “However, we are also preparing to vaccinate vulnerable patients and staff in long term care facilities and will do so as supply and guidance allow. We are committed to keeping the general public informed about when and who will be able to get the vaccines as more information becomes available.”

As the authorized COVID-19 vaccines may not be widely available for the general public until several months into 2021, we must all continue taking important precautions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. This includes wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, social distancing and limiting gatherings.

