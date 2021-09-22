Barrett Hospital & Healthcare nearing ‘crisis care standards’

DILLON — Crisis care standards are imminent at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare, which means hospital treatment and resources for patients may be rationed as COVID-19 continues to surge in Montana, according to a news release Wednesday.

Crisis care standards occur when health care resources are overwhelmed by a disaster or emergency, and it is no longer possible to deliver the normal standard of care to all persons in need. The goal of crisis standards of care is to extend care to as many patients as possible and save as many lives as possible.

When crisis standards of care are in effect, people who need medical care may get care that is different from what they expect. For example, patients admitted to the hospital may find that hospital beds are not available, or that needed equipment is not available. They may have to wait for a bed to open or be moved to another hospital in or out-of-state that has the resources they need.