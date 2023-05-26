Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dillon's Barrett Hospital & HealthCare recently announced it has been recognized for the 12th time as top-100 Critical Access Hospital (CAH) in the nation, according to a press release from the hospital.

Also per the release, there are over 1,300 CAHs in the United States. Barrett Hospital & HealthCare ranked among the top in performance of all rural hospitals, large or small, up to 25 beds.

“This consistent and repeated achievement of Barrett Hospital & HealthCare shows our organization’s commitment to excellence and quality," said Barrett CEO Taylor Rose in the release. “I’m proud of the work our team does every day to provide the best possible healthcare to our patients and our community. We honor every single employee who made this award a reality.”

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.