Barrett Hospital & HealthCare celebrates 100 years of serving and growing with the community

On June 13, 1923, a special to The Billings Gazette titled “New Dillon Hospital One of the Finest” read, “The Barrett hospital is one of the finest small hospitals in the northwest and is one of Beaverhead’s most valuable additions.”

Fast forward to August 2022. Barrett Hospital & HealthCare, Beaverhead County and Southwest Montana will be celebrating 100 years of Barrett’s service to the community.

If you’re familiar with newspapers.com, or any database with archived newspaper articles, you’re aware that it was fairly common for reports of that era to come in heavy with the conjecture, often referring to people or things as the best and brightest around.

But Barrett’s staff, administration and facility has lived up to the billing. Not to imply that each employee uses old newspaper clippings as sort of a handbook or motivational tool, but rather that for 100 years they have indeed strived to be one of the most valuable assets in Beaverhead County.

“There may be larger hospitals, but there will be none better,” said Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Maria Koslosky, quoting Martin Barrett.

“And we have tried to live up to that legacy throughout these years,” she added.

According to an August 1922 clipping from The Butte Miner, Martin Barrett was a pioneer of Beaverhead County and donated $100,000 to the hospital.

Barrett Hospital was intertwined with the community then, and the same is true today.

“I mean, that’s why we exist …” said interim CEO Scott Manis.

“… to serve the community,” Koslosky said, finishing Manis’ sentence.

Barrett Hospital isn’t flying under the radar. During its century of existence, the hospital has racked up numerous accolades.

Koslosky said she is most proud of being named a top-20 critical access hospital nationwide five times.

“That puts us in the 1.5% of all the critical access hospitals, and there's 1,300 of them in the United States,” she pointed out.

“There’s 1,353 as of a couple hours ago,” Manis interjected with a chuckle. “As (Koslosky) said, the top 1.5% of the hospitals in the country — to be named that once is pretty admirable; to be named that five times in the last less-than-a-dozen years is pretty incredible.”

The two administrators explained that winning awards and placing high on lists isn’t the main objective, but rather the hospital’s positive culture naturally breeds success. That culture, according to Koslosky, is bolstered by everyone understanding their role.

“Our organizational chart is upside down,” she said. “A lot of times, you'll see where the board and management sits at the top of an org chart, and then everything falls down below that.

“Our philosophy has been the other way around where the board is the anchor, and the leadership team is the support that holds up the folks that are doing the direct patient care and are providing the financial services. So I think that's unique as well, that we approach it from that standpoint, and have for a number of years.”

Having a reputable hospital in your community is not only a source of pride, but also peace of mind. It’s a place where you or a loved one might have to spend some time, and probably not by choice.

“It's the experience all around; it's the quality of care that's provided,” Koslosky said. “It's the outcome that (patients) get; it's how they were treated while they were here. And frankly, afterwards, we subscribe to the notion that the patients’ financial experience is just as important to the patients’ health and wellbeing after the fact as the care that we provided when they needed it in the moment.”

Turning 100, like the other milestones and markers, isn’t something that was always a goal. It just happened organically thanks to the dedication of everyone involved in the process.

“It feels like an achievement where we've done what we've set out to do, which is be here for the community and grow and respond to the community’s needs,” Koslosky said.

Barrett's service to the community doesn't end when you walk through the exit doors of the hospital. The Barrett Hospital Foundation, according to its mission statement, is in place "to engage and steward healthcare philanthropy, funds, services, and programs to enhance Barrett Hospital and HealthCare, ensuring continuous healthcare excellence for our community."

The foundation was established by Ruth Haugland in 1989 to support the financial needs of Barrett Hospital and HealthCare, according to the foundation's website. The Barrett Hospital Foundation now also manages several funds that help support various needs throughout the community.

A portion of those funds go toward education assistance. Each year there are multiple recipients of scholarships which include the Ron Loge Medical Scholarship, Stefan A. Fabaz Memorial Scholarship, Goodman Nursing Education Scholarship and the Ruth and Garth Haugland Memorial Scholarship.