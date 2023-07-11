Baroque Music Montana (BaMM) and violinist Carrie Krause will present a program of Corelli’s Sonatas from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St.

This performance is part of a rural Montana art gallery and museum tour with baroque violin, cello and harpsichord. This concert illuminates artists, artistic spaces and Montana’s historic value of visual art.

Krause will be accompanied by Sarah Stone on baroque cello and Gabe Shuford on harpsichord.

Krause and BaMM have toured for the last six seasons and have held more than 120 concerts in Basin, Bozeman, Manhattan, Missoula, Shelby, Virginia City and more.

Refreshments will be served at intermission.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at baroquemusicmontana.org or by calling 406-580-7899. Seating for only 40 will be available. Tickets at the door will be available only if the event is not sold out.