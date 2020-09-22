BARC plans vigil to honor Mary Kay Craig, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Butte Area Rising Coalition, a local social justice organization, will sponsor a memorial vigil honoring the lives of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and local human rights activist, Mary Kay Craig.

This gathering will take place at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, on the steps of the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse. BARC is requesting that anyone attending bring a candle to light in the memory of these extraordinary women, whose lives have so deeply impacted our nation and our community.

The vigil will strictly following COVID-19 guidelines set down by the governor’s office and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. Masks along with social distancing will be required.

Scheduled speakers at this event will include but are not limited to Sister Mary Jo McDonald, local activist; Cheryl Eagle will be representing the Native American community; Edie McClafferty, local educator; Geoff Gallus, Butte Area Rising Coalition; Rose Brock, local activist and social worker; and the mayor of Helena, Wilmot Collins.

For more details or to volunteer, call Geoff Gallus, 406-490-3499.

