DILLON — Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older, or $20 per family, and is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event.

Parking space is limited, but a free bus service will run from the fairgrounds in Dillon to Bannack, with service going to Bannack at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and returning to the fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will provide parking directions for visitors who drive to the park. Shuttle services will be available to and from parking areas farthest from park entrances. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and leave pets at home.

About 20 miles west of Dillon, Bannack State Park is a National Historic Landmark and the site of Montana’s first major gold discovery in 1862.

More than 50 historic buildings still line Bannack’s Main Street. During Bannack Days, the ghost town comes alive with displays, re-enactments, artisan demonstrations, music and other family-friendly festivities.

For more details about scheduled events, activities and park rules for Bannack Days, visit bit.ly/bnck23 or call 406-834-3413.