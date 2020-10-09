Ballots on the way to voters in Butte-Silver Bow County

Butte-Silver Bow residents should be getting election ballots in the mail soon, and although there’s plenty of time to mail them back, the county will have drop-off spots at Walmart and the Butte Plaza Mall in addition to the courthouse starting Wednesday.
As an example of security measures in place, signatures will be checked immediately at the mobile locations and they will be manned by two-person teams — one Republican and one Democrat.
“We are taking care of business,” said Sally Hollis, Butte-Silver Bow’s clerk and recorder. “We take this seriously.”
Although there have been numerous legal challenges to mail-in elections set in numerous states, including Montana, the Montana Supreme Court recently decided this bottom line: Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3 to be counted.
That’s the way state law was set up for voting absentee, Hollis says, and that’s the way it will be in a few weeks, regardless of postmark dates.
To be safe, she said, anyone who hasn’t mailed back their ballots a week out from Election Day should drop them off at the courthouse or one of the mobile units before Nov. 3. People can also register to vote on Election Day at the Civic Center and drop off ballots there too.
Mailed out ballots come with postage-paid return envelopes but voters are reminded to sign where designated. Signatures on all ballots, whether mailed back or dropped off, are verified through registration records for authenticity.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced in August that counties could conduct the general election by mail given concerns about COVID-19. Commissioners authorized that in Butte-Silver Bow and Bullock’s directive has withstood legal challenges.
Hollis’ office prepared ballots for 19,623 “active” voters and the Postal Service was to start mailing them out Friday. Because there are no deliveries on Sunday and Columbus Day is a federal holiday, Hollis said it might be a few days before all residents receive them.
If you know you are actively registered and haven’t received a ballot by Friday, Oct. 16, Hollis says you should email her office at clerkrec@bsb.mt,.gov or call the office at 406-497-6344.
If you are unsure of your active status or want to make sure your address is correct, you can visit the Montana Secretary of State’s homepage at https://sosmt.gov/elections/
Starting Wednesday, there will be a manned ballot drop-off box just inside the south entrance to the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St. from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can go to Room 208 to register.
Also starting Wednesday, there will be Butte-Silver Bow vehicles with drop-off boxes weekdays through Nov. 2, the day before the election. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
