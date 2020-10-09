Ballots on the way to voters in Butte-Silver Bow County

Butte-Silver Bow residents should be getting election ballots in the mail soon, and although there’s plenty of time to mail them back, the county will have drop-off spots at Walmart and the Butte Plaza Mall in addition to the courthouse starting Wednesday.

As an example of security measures in place, signatures will be checked immediately at the mobile locations and they will be manned by two-person teams — one Republican and one Democrat.

“We are taking care of business,” said Sally Hollis, Butte-Silver Bow’s clerk and recorder. “We take this seriously.”

Although there have been numerous legal challenges to mail-in elections set in numerous states, including Montana, the Montana Supreme Court recently decided this bottom line: Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3 to be counted.

That’s the way state law was set up for voting absentee, Hollis says, and that’s the way it will be in a few weeks, regardless of postmark dates.

To be safe, she said, anyone who hasn’t mailed back their ballots a week out from Election Day should drop them off at the courthouse or one of the mobile units before Nov. 3. People can also register to vote on Election Day at the Civic Center and drop off ballots there too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}