Ballots for upcoming Butte School District election due May 3

Ballots mailed out on April 18 for the upcoming Butte School District must be turned into the School District office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in order to be counted, according Kevin Patrick, the business manager for the district. Anyone wishing to vote in the Butte School District 1 election who is not registered must appear in person at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, where they will receive a certificate of late registration so they can get a ballot, according to a news release sent out by the Butte-Silver Bow Clerk and Recorder.
Voters in Butte School District 1 will vote on a $97,377.25 school levy, which is roughly 1.51 mills, and decide between seven candidates for two elementary school trustee positions in this year’s mail-in school election.
For more information, contact Clerk & Recorder Linda Sajor-Joyce at 497-6342 or the school district.