Three bagpiper groups, The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service, Great Scots Pipes and Drums and Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums, will play in the parade and at various locations on St. Patrick's Day.

Following are the groups' schedules:

Edmonton Pipes and Drums

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. — West Elementary, 1000 Steel St.

10 a.m. — The Springs, 300 Mt. Highland Drive

Noon — Parade, Uptown Butte

1 p.m. — Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St.

2:30 p.m. — Shenanigans Bar and Casino, 1000 S. Excelsior Ave.

3:30 p.m. — Sam’s Place, 905 N. Excelsior Ave.

5 p.m. — Pair-A-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave.

6 p.m. — The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

7:45 p.m. — Handing Down the Heritage, Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

9 p.m. — M & M Bar & Grill, 17 N. Main St.

Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the lodging and travel expenses of the Pipers while they are in Butte. Donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.

Great Scots Pipes and Drums

Friday, March 17

10 a.m. — Crest Nursing Home

Noon — St. Patrick’s Day Parade

1 p.m. — UNO’s

2:30 p.m. — Elks Lodge

4 p.m. — Helsinki

5:30 p.m. — Sparky’s Garage

6:30 p.m. — Butte Brewing Company

8 p.m. — Metals Bank

Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. — March to Holy Family Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania St., Anaconda

Noon — Butte parade

2 p.m. — Anaconda parade, which starts at AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial St., along Commercial Street, then east on Main Street. Parade ends at Glacier Bank.

2:30 p.m. — Anaconda AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial St.

3 p.m. — The Haufbrau, 10345 Hwy 1 West, Anaconda

Around 3:30 p.m. — Following the Haufbrau, various performances will take place in downtown Anaconda to include Thompson's Bar, 213 Main St., and Smelter City Brewery, 101 Main St.

5:15 p.m. — Club Moderne, 801 E. Park Ave., Anaconda