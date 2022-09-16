Backtrack Vocals coming to Mother Lode

Backtrack Vocals perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. in Butte, as part of the Community Concert Series.

The five-person professional group sings a cappella that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements.

The group regularly performs on stages throughout the nation at performing arts centers, music festivals, and schools.

Capitalizing on their fresh sound, they began their musical journey by launching a YouTube channel, where their unique music videos featuring new arrangements of familiar songs brought them millions of new fans.