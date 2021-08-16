Back to billows and plumes of wildfire smoke in southwest Montana

Smoke from wildfires billowed back in a big way in recent days in southwest Montana. The smoke replicated the aroma of 10,000 campfires but failed to offer even a wisp of the charm created by a fire ring beneath a sky saturated with stars.

Monday's wildfire smoke update from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported that Butte was among the places where air quality was considered unhealthy.

DEQ reported, "Several fires in the region and further to our west, in combination with the hot and dry conditions under the dominant high pressure, has contributed to widespread haze and unhealthy air quality across most of the state over the last 24 hours."

Two fires west of Wise River and one closer to Wisdom were believed to be among the producers of regional smoke.

An update from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the Southern Area Blue Type 1 Incident Management Team referenced this increased smoke production by the three fires.

For the Alder Creek Fire, now estimated to have burned 13,011 acres, “Active fire was reported in the interior of the fire, creating additional smoke in the vicinity.”