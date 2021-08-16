Back to billows and plumes of wildfire smoke in southwest Montana

Smoke from wildfires billowed back in a big way in recent days in southwest Montana. The smoke replicated the aroma of 10,000 campfires but failed to offer even a wisp of the charm created by a fire ring beneath a sky saturated with stars.
Monday's wildfire smoke update from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported that Butte was among the places where air quality was considered unhealthy.
DEQ reported, "Several fires in the region and further to our west, in combination with the hot and dry conditions under the dominant high pressure, has contributed to widespread haze and unhealthy air quality across most of the state over the last 24 hours."
Two fires west of Wise River and one closer to Wisdom were believed to be among the producers of regional smoke.
An update from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the Southern Area Blue Type 1 Incident Management Team referenced this increased smoke production by the three fires.
For the Alder Creek Fire, now estimated to have burned 13,011 acres, “Active fire was reported in the interior of the fire, creating additional smoke in the vicinity.”
For the Christensen Fire, estimated to have burned 10,196 acres, “Smoke created limited visibility and reduced aircraft operations to a few morning drops.”
Michael Williams, a spokesman for the Southern Area Blue Type 1 team, said a recent return to a drying trend and winds from the west have increased fire activity for the Alder Creek, Christensen and Trail Creek fires.
For the Trail Creek Fire, now described as 37,412 acres, the Forest Service reported, “Fuels continue to burn in the interior of the fire, which will produce more smoke pushing across the area.”
Officials report that the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires started July 8. Lightning reportedly caused the Trail Creek Fire and the cause of the Alder Creek Fire remains unknown.
The Christensen Fire started July 16 and its cause has not been determined.
Firefighters have employed backburns and created firelines to protect structures near Wise River along Highway 43 and the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway.
Williams acknowledged there’s a chance the Christensen and Alder Creek fires will merge.
“Wind from the west makes it very possible for the Christensen Fire to get over there,” he said.
Williams said merger of the two fires doesn’t necessarily pose significant new risks or challenges.
“Really all it does is make it just one fire,” he said.
The Sunday update offered the following information:
Alder Creek Fire: “Crews will work on contingency lines along the northwest side of the fire near Bryant Creek as fire movement there has been slowed due to light fuels.”
Christensen Fire: “Crews continued constructing handlines on the northwest side of the fire…Crews are placed strategically to monitor fire behavior and to respond as necessary.”
Trail Creek Fire: The firefighting effort has included structure protection measures for the community of Gibbonsville, Idaho. “The primary effort of resources on the Trail Creek incident is constructing mechanized line on identified ridge systems west of the fire’s edge on the Idaho side near 3-Mile Creek and adjacent ridges to reduce/prevent the need to use U.S. 93 as the primary control.”
As of Sunday, a Stage 1 evacuation remained in place for some residences along Highway 43 west of Wise River and for some residences on the west side of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of the Wise River airport.
A Stage 1 alert notifies residents that there is a high probability of the need to evacuate.
Meanwhile, the weather forecast promises a measure of relief for fire suppression efforts. The chance of rain in nearby Dillon is forecast to be 100 percent Tuesday night and 90 percent Wednesday.
On Monday, DEQ noted there should be better air quality and cooler temperatures starting Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, go to: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/