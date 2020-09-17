B-SB to sell hot plant, crusher and buy asphalt from contractors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butte-Silver Bow plans to sell its hot plant and crusher off of Montana Street because of practical and economical reasons and start purchasing all its asphalt from private contractors.

The county’s cost of producing asphalt or buying it are about the same, the equipment and operations are on Atlantic Richfield Co. property and will have to be moved soon, and plant operators would be freed up to do actual road work, officials say.

After they were also promised that no county Public Works employees would be laid off as a result, commissioners authorized selling the large equipment on an 8-4 vote Wednesday night.

Under state and local laws required for such a sale, at least a two-thirds majority of the council was needed and the eight yes votes met that threshold.

Commissioner Dan Callahan said the asphalt-making operation was a vital part of public works and he wanted a decision postponed so the council’s Public Works Committee could at least examine the issue closely.

“None of us have even had a chance to voice any opinion, we haven’t seen any numbers,” Callahan said. “I haven’t seen any facts on this. It happened pretty fast and we really didn’t know that much about it.”