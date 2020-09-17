B-SB to sell hot plant, crusher and buy asphalt from contractors

Butte-Silver Bow plans to sell its hot plant and crusher off of Montana Street because of practical and economical reasons and start purchasing all its asphalt from private contractors.
The county’s cost of producing asphalt or buying it are about the same, the equipment and operations are on Atlantic Richfield Co. property and will have to be moved soon, and plant operators would be freed up to do actual road work, officials say.
After they were also promised that no county Public Works employees would be laid off as a result, commissioners authorized selling the large equipment on an 8-4 vote Wednesday night.
Under state and local laws required for such a sale, at least a two-thirds majority of the council was needed and the eight yes votes met that threshold.
Commissioner Dan Callahan said the asphalt-making operation was a vital part of public works and he wanted a decision postponed so the council’s Public Works Committee could at least examine the issue closely.
“None of us have even had a chance to voice any opinion, we haven’t seen any numbers,” Callahan said. “I haven’t seen any facts on this. It happened pretty fast and we really didn’t know that much about it.”
But Chief Executive Dave Palmer and Budget Director Danette Gleason said county officials have been looking at the issue for several years, and Public Works Director Mark Neary said it would result in more street work — always a top public demand in Butte.
“We have a lot of work to do and I think it can free up some manpower to get some more work done,” Neary said.
The move lets the county auction off the equipment through a state surplus website, though commissioners must approve any final deal. Neary said he’s not sure what the demand is for such items, so he couldn’t speculate on how much money it might fetch.
The equipment includes a large tank where an oil mixture is heated and a giant, spinning machine that crushes rocks into small gravel. They are located on a site off of South Montana Street.
Voting to authorize a sale were Commissioners John Morgan, John Sorich, Dan Olsen, Jim Fisher, Josh O’Neill, Brendan McDonough, Bill Andersen and Cindi Shaw. Voting no were Callahan, Eric Mankins, Shawn Fredrickson and Michele Shea.
Most counties in Montana purchase ready-made asphalt from contractors, and in the past, some local officials have bragged about Butte-Silver Bow making its own.
The county has both produced and purchased asphalt over the past few years, officials say, and the costs are quite comparable.
Costs of making it, which include materials and county labor, have roughly ranged from $63 to $68 per ton in recent years, Gleason said. It was $63.45 this construction season, a little lower than usual because oil is a key ingredient and oil prices dropped.
The cost was $67.80 per ton the prior year, Gleason said. The county purchased much of its asphalt this construction season from Hollow Contracting in Butte, the low bidder, at $66.75 per ton. The price was comparable the prior two years.
The county uses from 6,500 to 8,500 tons of asphalt annually most years, officials say, and there are now three private contractors in the Butte area who make and sell it. There should be a fourth potential bidder next year.
But other factors have changed the equation, too.
The equipment requires ongoing maintenance and at times has been inefficient, officials say.
Atlantic Richfield has let Butte-Silver Bow use the current site for years but needs the land now to stockpile equipment needed for Superfund cleanup plans, Palmer and Neary said.
“They have let us squat on their land for the last 30 years for free and they just said, “It’s time to get off,’” Neary said.
The county would have to purchase land if the operations were moved and besides that cost, it would come with environmental hurdles.
The county operates the crusher year round with two to three employees, two of them also working when the hot plant is running from June through early fall. They would be freed up for actual street work under the move, officials say.
Palmer said no county employees would be laid because of the change, and when pressed for assurances, promised that and said he was willing to put it in writing for union representatives.
“There is plenty of (road) work to be done and plenty of people in the community who want to see that work done,” Palmer said.
Callahan said there was no reason to rush the proposal without a closer look, a sentiment shared by Olsen even though Olsen ultimately voted with seven others to authorize the sale.
“I think we owe our citizens at least a little explanation of why we are making this major change, that we have done our homework,” Olsen said. “It looks like you have, it’s just that there is a lot of homework that we haven’t seen.”
Palmer said the county would need a new site next year regardless, and there’s a reason an authorized sale now makes sense.
“We just figured it would be much more beneficial to try to sell it when it’s up and running so people can actually see that it’s a working piece of equipment versus something that is in a pile in a corner of a yard someplace,” Palmer said.
