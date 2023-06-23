Butte-Silver Bow officials want residents to know that 2023 Assessment Notices will be mailed by June 30 and issued the following news release about them:

The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land properties. The notices will include the department’s determination of market value and taxable value for your property and are sent by that state agency to inform taxpayers of the new market value assessed by the State of Montana. These notices are not a tax bill.

The Department of Revenue provides an estimate of your levied taxes based on the 2022 mill levy. This estimate, provided by the department, could be significantly different than your tax bill as the local government is anticipating that the reappraisal conducted by the state, on average, has increased the market values. Therefore the local government does not anticipate levying the same number of mills for fiscal year 2024 (property tax year 2023).

What the notice will not include is the city services that are included on your tax bill and the 2023 mill levy. Property owners only have 30 days from the date on the notice to request an informal classification and appraisal review of the market value assessed by the Department of Revenue (Form AB26). The Butte-Silver Bow local government urges property owners to review their assessment notice and contact the Department of Revenue with any questions. The staff at the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow cannot answer questions related to your appraisal or give guidance on the AB26 form. The State of Montana, Department of Revenue, is statutorily required to complete the market appraisals every two years. The following link can explain this process: https://montana.servicenowservices.com/citizen/kb?id=kb_article_view&sysparm_article=KB0013692

The public can find contact information for your local Montana Department of Revenue field offices by visiting MTRevenue.gov/contact/ or by calling 406-444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.

Butte-Silver Bow local government and the Montana Department of Revenue will be hosting two Town Hall meetings for property owners to attend. The first meeting for Butte-Silver Bow will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 10 at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives located at 17 West Quartz St. in Butte. The second will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 12 at the Butte Justice Center located at 3619 Wynne Ave. in Butte.