B-SB to builders big and small: Permits are nothing to fear

Whether you plan to build a small garage, a house or a factory in or around the Mining City, you’re going to need a building permit from the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Department.

Fear not, the department says — its purpose and the permitting process are often misunderstood and it hopes to change that in the coming weeks.

“I’m hoping they get an understanding of what our end-goal is,” said Planning Director Dylan Pipinich. As it stands, he said, many think “we’re here to flex a muscle and get a permit fee and it’s another tax thing.”

“The community benefit is making sure that what’s being built is sustainable,” he said. “We’re looking at things (with) a public service mentality more than anything.”

As part of an outreach campaign of sorts, the department plans a presentation and workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday to talk about the permitting process so people know what is required, the reasons behind it and benefits that come with it.

The workshop will be held at the Emergency Operations Center at 3615 Wynne Ave. This one is geared more toward commercial developers and realtors but anyone is welcome and more workshops on other topics are on the horizon.

Much of the information is already available on the county’s website under “Planning” or “Code Enforcement,” including permit applications, checklists for commercial and residential permits and how to set up “pre-application” meetings.

But the workshop will put faces with the process and give attendees a better understanding upfront of what is needed so later frustrations can be minimized or avoided altogether.

“The purpose of a permit is so we can have an inspector come out and look at it, but it’s actually a big benefit to them (builders),” Pipinich said. “If you get a permit to build a house, if you call every day for an inspector to come look at what you’re doing, he’ll come and that’s no additional cost. You paid the permit fee.”

There’s a perception county planning officials are just trying to catch people doing something wrong.

“We’re not fining people for doing something wrong,” Pipinich said. “We’re not like, ‘Those aren’t 16 inches on center, you owe us a $500 fine.’ We just want to look at it and make sure it’s right and you paid for that in your fee.”

There are building codes people must meet and they have grown by volumes over the years. Literally.

To demonstrate, planning officials placed a copy of the 1979 uniform building code on a desk. It was contained in a small book. They placed a large stack of books next to it that contain all the building and fire codes that must be followed today.

“That’s what we refer to,” Pipinich said. “This is what we’re looking at now. The way building codes work is they are international codes. They’re adopted by the state and then local government administers the programs.”

The old building code mostly addressed structural matters while the updated codes deal more with life-safety issues as well as energy conservation.

Not only are the codes far more extensive these days, county planning officials and staff — including Pipinich, Senior Planner Lila Osborn and Building Official Rusty Christensen — are busier than ever.

The department inspected and permitted about $80 million worth of construction in Butte-Silver Bow County in 2022, Pipinich said. It was about $76 million the year before and $72 million in 2020. In 2017, it was $44 million.

Commercial developers can set up “pre-application” meetings with staff from planning and other departments to discuss plans and permit needs before projects begin. Only about 25% of projects began with one but they got their permits about 25% faster, Pipinich said.

“We wanted to start holding some local public education (events) so everybody understands — before you turn something in — this is what you need, this is what we need to look at,” Pipinich said.

There are fly-by-night or “pop-up” contractors out there but permit requirements chase off some of the shady ones, Christensen said.

“They don’t seem to stick around too long,” he said. “A lot of times they don’t make it through the building permit process because they’ll turn in bad permit plans and we ask questions.”

Staff can field questions at Monday’s workshop and there will be written information on hand as well.

A lot is available on the county’s website at co.silverbow.mt.us and more will be added soon, said Project Specialist Lyndsay Alt.

“We’re going to have a brand new website rollout soon upgrading everything,” she said.