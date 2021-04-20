B-SB reports three COVID deaths from February; no vaccine clinics this week

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced three more COVID fatalities on Monday, all three occurring at the Crest Nursing Home in Butte in February.
The fatalities were confirmed through a routine reconciliation with the state COVID fatality data and a Health Department review of death records, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
A total of 85 COVID deaths have now been reported in Butte-Silver Bow.
“Butte-Silver Bow sustained more fatalities per capita than the other populous counties in Montana,” Sullivan said. “The virus has had a tragic outcome for our county.”
The reconciliations with the state have revealed deaths well after their occurrence before. Sullivan said deaths sometimes take time to verify and may even require a physician’s review.
The department, for example, in early February reported 11 deaths, nine of which occurred back in November and December.
Case numbers increased over the past week, the health department reported.
For the week of April 10-16, the department reported 30 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 15 cases from the previous week of April 3-9, when 15 new cases were reported.
Based on those 30 new cases, daily average cases for the week of April 10-16 was four, up from the previous week’s daily average cases of two.
Cases per 100,000 population was 12 last week, up from six per 100,000 the week before, but the county’s testing positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive — went the opposite direction.
Last week testing positivity was at 2.7%, down from 4% during the previous time period.
There will be no mass vaccination clinics in Butte this week.
A clinic next week is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, at the Butte Civic Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Sullivan said clinic organizers are hoping the late afternoon and early evening hours will help to accommodate those who have been unable to attend the clinic during daytime hours.
Sullivan said the Unified Health Command, comprised of representatives from the Health Department, St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the Butte Native Wellness Center (formerly the North American Indian Alliance), is pivoting in regard to the provision of vaccine in Butte-Silver Bow.
“We will likely continue for a bit to administer vaccine during late afternoon and early evening hours at the Civic Center,” Sullivan said, adding that this format likely will continue on a bi-monthly or monthly basis. “We will be moving to employer-based clinics and other outreach venues, bringing the vaccine to people rather than people coming to the vaccine. We will continue to alert the public where they can be vaccinated, whether that be at our clinics, at pharmacies, primary care clinics or other venues.”
With 27,618 vaccine doses administered and 11,877 individuals fully immunized, Butte-Silver Bow continues to lead the state’s most populous county for vaccinations per capita.
Sullivan said the general public, in addition to accessing the Civic Center site for vaccinations, can locate other vaccination locations at https://vaccinefinder.org/.
Those wishing to register for next week’s vaccine clinic at the Civic Center may do so at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling 406-497-5008.
Sullivan said a marketing and incentive campaign are in the works to promote vaccination in the county. Many are hesitant to receive the vaccine, a major obstacle in reaching the state’s goal to vaccinate 70-85% of the total population.