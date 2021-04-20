B-SB reports three COVID deaths from February; no vaccine clinics this week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cases per 100,000 population was 12 last week, up from six per 100,000 the week before, but the county’s testing positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive — went the opposite direction.

Last week testing positivity was at 2.7%, down from 4% during the previous time period.

There will be no mass vaccination clinics in Butte this week.

A clinic next week is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, at the Butte Civic Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Sullivan said clinic organizers are hoping the late afternoon and early evening hours will help to accommodate those who have been unable to attend the clinic during daytime hours.

Sullivan said the Unified Health Command, comprised of representatives from the Health Department, St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the Butte Native Wellness Center (formerly the North American Indian Alliance), is pivoting in regard to the provision of vaccine in Butte-Silver Bow.