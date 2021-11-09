B-SB parks 'master plan' to include lots of public input

An engineering and consulting firm will spend months analyzing every aspect of Butte-Silver Bow’s parks and recreation system and then deliver a “master plan” on its needs and priorities and ways to pay for them.

And the county and the firm, Butte-based Water & Environmental Technologies, say the public will play a big part in determining project and program priorities for the coming years.

They want to know how residents are using parks and programs now, what they value most and what their wishes are. To find out, they plan to engage the public through meetings, online and mailed surveys, interviews and workshops.

“This is for the public,” Butte-Silver Bow Parks Director Bob Lazzari said Monday. “And we have to determine if what they want is what’s going to be needed in 10 to 15 years.”

There are pragmatic reasons for the effort and legal ones, too. The county owns a lot of land dedicated for park purposes, and under Montana law, a comprehensive plan and inventory must be completed before any of it can be sold.

Commissioners agreed last week to pay WET up to $83,350 to develop the “master plan,” something county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher called for three years ago when he was parks director.

Among other things, the department oversees 340 acres of developed parks and 4,100 acres of open space, 60 miles of trails and more than 30 ball fields. In the past five years, it has also taken on an $8.7 million water park and $2.5 million baseball stadium.

There was a long list of deferred maintenance necessities, Gallagher said in late 2018, and an independent analysis was needed to determine all department needs and what it would take — including manpower and money — to address them.

Gallagher’s request for a master plan and the money to pay for it languished under previous Chief Executive Dave Palmer, but has now been revived. Gallagher defeated Palmer in the 2020 chief executive race and took office in January.

Since then, Gallagher has cited another reason for a plan: It could gauge public support for a dog park in Uptown Butte and help determine where it should go. There has been talk of that for years, including from county officials, but it has remained just talk.

The public will be asked about other specific issues, too, Lazzari said, including more baseball at 3 Legends Stadium.

The last parks master plan was done in 2008 and among its top priorities was a new public pool. It took several years to achieve that, but with lots of additional public input and a successful bond issue, Ridge Waters water park was built and opened in 2018.

The county received three proposals for developing the new master plan, with Helena-based WWC Engineering coming in lowest at $68,000. Colorado-based GreenPlay LLC said it could do the work for $85,950, slightly above WET’s upper price.

But the parks board said WET presented the most comprehensive cost breakdown and had area experts with insight into Butte and its needs. And it says WET will work with a consulting partner, SCJ Alliance, with extensive experience in park plans. The company is based in Lacey, Washington, has offices elsewhere in that state and Colorado, and now has one in Butte.

Under a projected timeline in the contract, WET will conduct its analysis over the coming months and present a final plan by September. The work will include:

• An inventory of all parks and amenities, trails and facilities, and assessments of their quality, safety, condition and life expectancy.

• Three days interviewing people familiar with Butte’s parks system.

• Assessments of all recreation programs, including their frequency, popularity and operational and maintenance costs.

• Population forecasts, leisure-time trends and other demographics.

• Extensive public engagement as mentioned earlier.

• A “demands and needs” analysis to determine priorities and ways of acquiring, developing, enhancing and managing them from next year through 2042.

• Developing a list of possible capital improvements and prioritizing them into six-year and 20-year plans for projects. It will include probable costs for each project “in a format to facilitate funding requests or grant preparation.”

Lazzari told the parks board on Monday that he and others planned to meet with WET staff on Tuesday to get the effort underway.

