B-SB, others organizing effort to combat fentanyl in Butte

Butte-Silver Bow is joining with Father Patrick Beretta, health officials, Sheriff Ed Lester, firefighters and others in mounting a community effort to combat the fentanyl scourge here.

The county helped establish a “community action team” to address a rash of teen suicides in Butte in late 2013 and 2014 and through meetings, grants, education and other efforts, it made a difference.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said a similar action team is needed to address the fentanyl crisis locally.

“It kind of came about from a call from Father Beretta saying, ‘You know, I’ve had three ODs and burials in my church and I really want to be part of something that can be changed and … what can we do?’” Gallagher said Thursday.

Gallagher said he and Beretta, parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches, began talking and realized that Butte Cares and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department were already teaming up to find solutions.

“It needs to be larger than that,” Gallagher said. “It’s got to be a community effort if we’re going to combat this. It’s got to be an educational piece that goes in the schools, it’s got to be ‘all hands on deck’ with all of our experts and all of our talent in the community.”

There are still suicides in Butte, Gallagher said, but the action team established for that lowered the numbers through a variety of efforts.

Gallagher said he is reaching out to some of those same individuals and entities and Father Beretta is going to bring in “the faith-based community.” But there will be others.

“We’re involving churches, schools, emergency services — everybody,” he said.

The first meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Emergency Operations Center at 3615 Wynne Ave.