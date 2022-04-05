B-SB official: Rescue Mission thrift store buildings 'at risk of collapse'

A Butte-Silver Bow official has formally declared two Uptown buildings that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store as dangerous, a move that could speed up their proposed demolition.

Building Official Rusty Christensen has invoked a “public safety exclusion” on the buildings at 123-125 E. Park St., negating any potential review or action on the matter by the Historic Preservation Commission, or HPC.

Commissioners must still approve the demolition and could do so Wednesday night, but the HPC will have no say. Kate McCourt, who became the county’s new historic preservation officer in March, acknowledged that during a meeting last week.

Christensen says the buildings are “at risk of collapse” and demolition is needed to ensure public safety.

The overall plan also includes demolition of a vacant, crumbling building at 135 E. Park St. Commissioners authorized that but demo work was halted after it started in February 2021 because of a potential shared wall.

After more analysis, officials said it would have cost $150,000 just to stabilize a shared wall between the now county-owned building at 135 E. Park Street and the thrift store so demolition of the vacant structure could proceed.

But a structural engineer also inspected the thrift store buildings and determined they, too, were unstable and unsafe and needed repairs would cost well over $200,000.

Under a new plan, the county would pay the Mission $38,572 for the thrift store property and up to $12,000 in relocation expenses, then tear down all three buildings.

In an April 1 letter to commissioners, Christensen essentially said it was the only safe route to go.

“The engineering report states that the building located at 123-125 East Park Street is at risk of collapse in its current condition and would still be at risk of collapse even if a new western wall is constructed,” he wrote.

He pointed to a section of the municipal code that “allows demolition to abate unsafe or dangerous conditions” and said engineering reports “indicate this is an appropriate measure to ensure public safety.”

In early 2021, shortly after J.P. Gallagher became chief executive, the Historic Preservation Commission temporarily blocked a proposed demolition of the so-called Blue Range prostitution cribs on East Mercury Street, saying they were an iconic part of Butte’s Red Light District history.

The property owners disagreed and even though the county’s building official at the time cited an engineering analysis saying they were dangerous, the HPC was allowed to weigh in. They issued a temporary demolition stay that resulted in weeks of controversy.

It ended when the building official invoked the safety exclusion and the cribs were ultimately torn down. In hindsight, Gallagher said the county should have declared the safety exclusion from the start and avoided delays and added contention.

Christensen’s declaration should prevent that in this case.

“Last time we went against what we should have done once we had the engineering report that designated the building (cribs) unsafe,” Gallagher said. “It was a lesson learned on following the language of the ordinance.”

The council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St. The meetings are also live-streamed on the county's website at www.co.silverbow.mt.us

