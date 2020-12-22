B-SB health board approves mask mandate, restrictions

At a special meeting of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Board Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to extend a series of regulations placed on businesses and gatherings into the new year, and added a local mask mandate.
The ruling continues to limit restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos to 50% capacity, and enforces 10 p.m. closing times for establishments selling alcohol for on-site consumption. The order also requires health department approval for any gathering of more than 25 people.
Sullivan recently announced that the restrictions would be lightened after the first of the year if the county is able to reach 25 cases per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks, and a positivity rate of less than 10% for two consecutive weeks. The restrictions would move to allow 75% capacity and 12:30 a.m. closing times, and health department approval would be required for gatherings of more than 50 people, Sullivan said.
At the meeting, Sullivan reiterated that this would be done if the county’s numbers improved by those measures.
Several community members wrote or called in to encourage or discourage the new rule.
Those against protested that business restrictions were too tight, and hurt the local economy and employees struggling economically. Others criticized the effectiveness of masks, and others still criticized the health department for being overbearing with its authority.
Julie Deshner, who owns several businesses in Butte, said the early closure and capacity limits on businesses hurt those working minimum wage jobs for tips at bars and restaurants, and encouraged the board to consider reducing those restrictions while requiring a mask mandate. She also said that closing bars early encourages house parties.
Many of those who called in support of the restrictions and mask mandate pointed to the decreased case numbers since restrictions were ordered, and the scientific evidence that masks are effective.
“If it's good enough for Dr. Fauci then it's good enough for us. It's not political, it's a matter of losing loved ones to the virus. The scientists know what they're talking about,” community member Eddy Walker said.
Also on masks, retired school nurse Bonnie Canty said, “I want to add my support to the present COVID restrictions. I feel we are making gains with the present mandates, and any lessening at this time will cause an increase in cases. We are close to containment with the vaccines being administered, and I feel we need to be patient as we wait for that to be completed. Masks protect all, especially the most vulnerable.”
Board members responded to the criticism that the health department over-stepped its authority by noting that the local health departments of several other counties in Montana have similar restrictions in place.
Board member Cindi Shaw said that she is sympathetic to the ways the pandemic is affecting people personally, and that she understands the difficulty business are going through. But she still had no doubts that approving the rule was the best thing for the community.
“I think our goal is pretty simple. If we can get our numbers down, then we can also reduce restrictions. That all plays together in the same vein. This is not a punishment, I hope people realize that,” Shaw said.
The next meeting of the B-SB board of health is on Jan. 13 at 7 a.m.