B-SB health board approves mask mandate, restrictions

Julie Deshner, who owns several businesses in Butte, said the early closure and capacity limits on businesses hurt those working minimum wage jobs for tips at bars and restaurants, and encouraged the board to consider reducing those restrictions while requiring a mask mandate. She also said that closing bars early encourages house parties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of those who called in support of the restrictions and mask mandate pointed to the decreased case numbers since restrictions were ordered, and the scientific evidence that masks are effective.

“If it's good enough for Dr. Fauci then it's good enough for us. It's not political, it's a matter of losing loved ones to the virus. The scientists know what they're talking about,” community member Eddy Walker said.

Also on masks, retired school nurse Bonnie Canty said, “I want to add my support to the present COVID restrictions. I feel we are making gains with the present mandates, and any lessening at this time will cause an increase in cases. We are close to containment with the vaccines being administered, and I feel we need to be patient as we wait for that to be completed. Masks protect all, especially the most vulnerable.”