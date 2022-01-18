B-SB has multi-million dollar plans for COVID money

Butte-Silver Bow officials want to use $7.3 million in federal COVID relief funds to leverage nearly twice that amount in other state and federal dollars to fund major upgrades to water and sewer facilities.

If the county is successful in winning competitive grants as part of the funding plans, a combined $21.7 million in projects could be paid for at the Moulton Dam and Water Treatment Plant, the Metro Wastewater Plant and the dam at the lower Basin Creek Reservoir.

Among other things, the projects would make the dams safer, improve operations and efficiencies in Butte’s drinking water and sewage systems, and tap treated wastewater to irrigate St. Patrick’s and Mount Moriah cemeteries, the Copper Mountain Sports Complex and Highland View Golf Course.

The federal COVID funds come from U.S. taxpayers, of course, but they would pay for major projects in Butte and save money for water and sewer ratepayers in the long run.

“They’re huge,” said Butte-Silver Bow Budget Director Danette Gleason. “When we were analyzing what projects we’d be looking at, they are the hugest dollar-savings for the ratepayers. These would all be bonded projects otherwise.”

With the influx of federal money, said Public Works Director Mark Neary, “We thought it was a good time to do some of these bigger projects.”

Butte-Silver Bow was allocated $15.7 million in direct cash from a $1.9 trillion spending bill passed by congressional Democrats last March. It received about half of the $15.7 million this past June as part of that American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and will get the other half this June.

The state received millions in federal dollars, too, and Butte-Silver Bow and other local governments in Montana can use its direct federal payments to leverage some of that money.

“It’s a one-time only thing that you’ll ever be able to use federal and state money to match other federal money,” Gleason said.

When the county knew the federal money was coming, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher formed a committee to determine the best way to spend it. It included Gleason, other county officials and some commissioners.

The committee decided to make $1 million available in grants that local entities can seek for their own projects, but to be eligible, they must meet certain COVID response parameters and strict federal reporting requirements.

Commissioners still have to OK that grant program and the funding plans for the public works projects. But the goal early on was to use federal dollars to leverage as much additional money as possible.

Under the funding scenarios, the county would take $7.3 million in direct ARPA payments, match it with nearly $5 million in ARPA money from the state, and apply for another $8.1 million in “competitive grants” through a state program.

Other local governments are also applying for the competitive grants, so they are not a sure thing for Butte-Silver Bow. But Gleason and Neary are optimistic about landing them.

Preliminary engineering reports, which include extensive research and design work, have been completed on all of them and even more analysis has gone into needed repairs at the dams. In laymen’s terms, the county has done its homework and that is a big part of winning the grants.

“I am confident about all of them,” Gleason said. “We are so far along on designs on them so we are pretty optimistic.”

Here are brief summaries for the projects, including total approximate cost:

BASIN CREEK DAM – Cost $2.5 million

The dam holds water in the Basin Creek Reservoir, which supplies about 60% of Butte’s drinking water. In 2019, the state identified signs of “severe deterioration” in the upper, concrete portion of the dam.

County officials said the dam was not in imminent danger of failing but has had extensive analysis done on the problems. Repair plans are in place and if the funding comes through, they could be paid for and completed.

MOULTON DAM - Cost $2.9 million

The dam holds water in the Moulton Reservoir north of town, which supplies about 10% of Butte’s drinking water. The project would replace the spillway and conveyance channel to address erosion and other structural matters.

With the upgrades, the county could utilize the full storage capacity of the reservoir. Its water is carried by gravity to the Moulton treatment plant.

MOULTON TREATMENT PLANT – Cost $7.2 million

The project would replace the plant’s antiquated filter system, including a 21-foot tall steel tank that is leaking due to corrosion, with the same kind of high-tech membrane filtration system that exists at the Basin Creek Water Treatment Plant.

Membrane systems are very efficient and the upgrade would allow the plant to treat 2.5 million gallons of water a day and send it to homes and businesses in town. That’s about 500,000 more gallons per day than is treated now.

EFFLUENT FROM WASTEWATER PLANT – Cost $3.1 million

For several years now, treated water from the Metro plant has been discharged into Silver Bow Creek, but last year, some of it was used for sweeping and flushing streets, Neary said.

The project would take the highly treated, filtered, reclaimed water from the plant and send it for distribution and irrigation to Mount Moriah and St. Patrick’s cemeteries, the municipal golf course and the Copper Mountain Sports Complex.

“These facilities are currently watered with well water or treated municipal water, so using reclaimed water will provide and overall benefit for water use in our community,” Neary said in a letter to commissioners.

“Additionally, this land application use will improve the water quality of Silver Bow Creek by diverting the effluent from Metro’s current discharge stream.”

SOLIDS OPERATIONS AT METRO PLANT – Cost $5.9 million

The project would replace dilapidated belt filter presses that are used to separate solid human waste from water at the Metro plant. The solid waste is transported as sludge to the county landfill.

The current system requires staff monitoring and consumes large amounts of electricity and wash water. The new presses can be operated continuously with minimal staff oversight, saving energy and reduce wash-water consumption.

