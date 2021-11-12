B-SB has cash — but no contractors — for Mother Lode fire system

Butte-Silver Bow has $472,000 ready to spend on a long-needed fire-suppression system for the cherished Mother Lode Theatre, and officials are seeking a little more cash if it’s needed to get the job done.

Problem is, they can’t find anyone to do the work.

The county has put the project out to bid twice and hasn’t gotten a single bite, so Pat Holland, director of government buildings for Butte-Silver Bow, called around to find out why.

Two big reasons are problems plaguing the rest of the country — getting materials and getting workers.

“There are some supply-and-demand issues, of course, that come into play, and then there’s a lack of labor — finding enough labor that’s consistent to carry on a large project like that,” Holland said.

The size and scope of the six-story building alone makes it large project. It is home to a sprawling auditorium with mezzanine seating and a balcony and several rooms on upper floors. The theater alone can seat up to 1,200.

It was built in 1923 by the Masons, was later leased for use as a movie theatre and was given to Butte-Silver Bow in the 1980s. The county still owns the building but the Butte Center for the Performing Arts has leased and operated it since the 1990s.

The nonprofit organization raised more than $3 million for a restoration project in 1996 that included a new roof, reconstruction of seats, the lobby and restrooms, and new furnace systems, plumbing, lighting and sound systems.

A 106-seat Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre was also added downstairs and that was built with an updated sprinkler system, but there’s no such system on upper floors. About four years ago, Butte-Silver Bow fire officials said that had to be addressed.

They knew it would take a lot of money and have allowed temporary measures to fill the gap so it could keep operating.

“We have a process in place with fire watchers who are constantly monitoring the building whenever we have any events to ensure protection of the public,” said Jocelyn Dodge, president of the arts organization.

“But ultimately, we’re interested in ensuring that should something happen, that building is protected since we’ve lost a few other historical buildings — the M&M and the Irish Times — to fires.”

Fire gutted the Irish Times bar, The Post and Muddy Creek Brewery on East Galena Street in February 2020, and this past March, fire destroyed the iconic M&M Cigar Store on North Main Street, leaving nothing but portions of a back brick wall.

With help from Butte-Silver Bow’s grant writer, Shelly Cleverly, the county got a $450,000 grant from the Montana Legislature this year to pay for a suppression system, and that could cover most of the expense.

The grant requires the county to match 20 percent of whatever the project costs, and based on an estimate, Holland says the tab could be around $550,000.

The county has added $12,000 left over from a previous roof project at the Mother Lode and has asked the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority for $25,000. Officials might seek additional money from the Uptown Revitalization Agency, but before doing that, they want to find a company that can do the job and put a precise price tag on it.

It is a “design and build” project, Holland says, meaning “they go in with their own engineers and architects and design it and then go ahead and build it.”

“There are a few companies that do that,” he said. “Then there are several companies that just do alarm systems and several companies that just do sprinkler systems, and some of those have trouble marrying up, so to speak.

“We can go out now and see if we can get a company to do it within the budget that we’ve advertised. We are going to contact a few companies and have them come in and see what their thoughts are.”

Holland told commissioners recently, “Whatever we need to do to get this project done, that’s where we will be going.”

In the meantime, following a long COVID hiatus, live shows and performances returned to the Mother Lode in September. Free Fallin, a band that plays songs from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, got things rolling on Sept. 18 and there have been other events since then.

“I would say we are down a little bit in our ticket sales but I think the interest and the gratitude and appreciation the public has to have entertainment back is very high,” Dodge said.

