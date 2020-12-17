B-SB forms new Superfund department

“I'm of course excited. It's kind of a new realm for me, but I've been at it for a considerable amount of time,” Hassler said. “I couldn't have asked for a better mentor. Jon has always been very forthright with information. He's a very good educator, if you will, along with a man that is very coordinated, and has things very well laid out. I couldn't ask for a better foundation to start from, but I do have very large shoes to fill."

Sesso said the new department is really just a re-ordering of the existing Superfund division which began under the county planning department when he was the planning department director. The Superfund division has recently been operating separately from that department, directly under the chief executive, Dave Palmer. The creation of the new Superfund Department has been in the works for years.

After District 6 Commissioner Jim Fisher heard the presentation, he shared a communication from one of his constituents — that important appointments like those detailed in Sesso’s plan should have Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive-elect JP Gallagher’s careful endorsement, as both Palmer and Sesso are on their way out.

Gallagher took the opportunity to jump in and communicate his full support of the appointments.