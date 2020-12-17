B-SB forms new Superfund department

At the regular meeting of the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners on Wednesday, B-SB Superfund Coordinator Jon Sesso announced the creation of the Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Department, and the appointment of its leaders.
The department will have 23 full-time employees, most of whom are already working on Superfund projects for the county.
Eric Hassler, who has worked as the county’s Superfund operations manager the past four years, and has worked on Superfund with Sesso far longer, was named director of the new department. Julia Crain was named assistant director. In her tenure as the Superfund special projects planner, Crain has, among other roles, coordinated the use of funds from the allocation agreement between Butte-Silver Bow and Atlantic Richfield Company.
Now she will take over data management and widen her coordinating role. Hassler will report to the B-SB chief executive and look after the three main units of the new department — environment, data and health.
“He's been with us for more than 20 years. He knows Superfund in and out, and will be a great director,” Sesso said of Hassler at the council meeting, adding that Crain has done an admirable job, and will be familiar to the territory of her new position.
Hassler said he’s ready for the responsibility that awaits.
“I'm of course excited. It's kind of a new realm for me, but I've been at it for a considerable amount of time,” Hassler said. “I couldn't have asked for a better mentor. Jon has always been very forthright with information. He's a very good educator, if you will, along with a man that is very coordinated, and has things very well laid out. I couldn't ask for a better foundation to start from, but I do have very large shoes to fill."
Sesso said the new department is really just a re-ordering of the existing Superfund division which began under the county planning department when he was the planning department director. The Superfund division has recently been operating separately from that department, directly under the chief executive, Dave Palmer. The creation of the new Superfund Department has been in the works for years.
After District 6 Commissioner Jim Fisher heard the presentation, he shared a communication from one of his constituents — that important appointments like those detailed in Sesso’s plan should have Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive-elect JP Gallagher’s careful endorsement, as both Palmer and Sesso are on their way out.
Gallagher took the opportunity to jump in and communicate his full support of the appointments.
“I've been ... in the discussions with the people in the Superfund division. I understand the dynamic, and how the org chart is lined out, and I'm very comfortable with the way that it is. I don't feel like I'm being put on the spot, that I have to put in these people, or they're getting put in in the last minute. I've said this very strongly — they still will be reporting to me, and I will be very involved in what goes on here," Gallagher said.
“By no means do I feel like I'm getting kind of blindsided by this at all," Gallagher said.
Fisher made it clear after Gallagher’s response he was in support of the development, and several council members took a moment to express their support for the new department, and issue a heartfelt thanks to Sesso for his service.
Sesso in turn thanked the council and recognized the work of so many on Superfund. He said it’s a shame that, due to the pandemic, they can’t all celebrate his retirement together with beverages. For now, anyway.
“Believe me, there will be a party. There will be a party, and you will all be invited," he said.
According to the B-SB Deputy County Attorney Mollie Maffei, the county charter allows the chief executive to form the new department and appoint its department head, and doesn’t require council approval.
Support Local Journalism
"We did all we did on the basis of our advice from the county attorney and the authority of the chief executive,” Sesso said on forming the new department.
Sister Mary Jo McDonald is a long-time proponent of restoring Upper Silver Bow Creek and protecting Silver Lake water, which she and other activists helped the county win rights to with a lawsuit. She said the new department’s appointments went to qualified people, but that there are other qualified people who may have been considered.
"The big question is, what's the rush?” she said, adding that she would like to see more effort to involve the public in big decisions that will affect the community for years to come.
“The people in this community should have a right to speak up about these kinds of things that happen so quickly. It doesn't have to be done tomorrow,” McDonald said. “Let's open it up to the community, and let them know what's going on. We've been under such secrecy with the CD (Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit Consent Decree). We don't need secrecy anymore. We need to be an open community.”
But McDonald voiced her support of a county Superfund department. As did Northey Tretheway, the spokesperson for the Restore Our Creek Coalition, an organization which hopes to see the Memorandum of Understanding in the Consent Decree lead to the restoration of Upper Silver Bow Creek.
“I do think having a focused Superfund department is a good idea, because it is really kind of an essential part of what Butte’s future is going to entail,” Tretheway said. “Eric Hassler, and Julia Crain, Jon Sesso — they're all good people. They've done a good job.”
He is supportive of the new department as long as it stays tuned to the needs of the community. He said the future of Upper Silver Bow Creek will lie in large part with the work the new department does.
"Butte Silver-Bow is key, as well as the state of Montana, in actions that need to be taken in order to have that final part of that puzzle completed," he said.
Sesso’s presentation was followed by one from B-SB Community Development Director Karen Byrnes, who announced a new permit process for filmmakers who wish to film in Butte.
The process focuses on fast-tracking projects while providing safety measures, directions to ensure business will run without interruption, and making sure filmmakers obey all applicable state and local statutes and ordinances. Byrne’s department will take on the role of liaison between Butte-Silver Bow departments which may be affected by film production and related activities, she said.
“You’ve seen a lot of film crews in and around our community,” Byrnes said in her presentation to the council. “And we felt it was very important that we are open to this happening in our community, but we're also very aware of what's going on and the resources that these film crews are utilizing and accessing.”
Byrnes said her department is already testing the process.
“We've used this a couple of times already with a couple of films that have come into our community, just as a tool to see how it works. And I believe so far it's working very well. We just reviewed a permit today for a shoot that's going to happen on December 22. This shoot will be closing a street for a couple of hours, a street down a residential neighborhood,” she said. “But we also are requiring those crews to have sign-offs like public works, fire, police. And they have to notify the neighbors, and they have to tell us how they're going to notify the neighbors," Byrnes said.
During the meeting, the council also heard from several recipients of last year’s Economic Mill Levy monies, and approved the call for Economic Development Mill Levy Fund proposals going into the new year.
Many of the recipient organizations were hard hit by the pandemic. The Gaelic Cultural Society, for example, wasn’t able to use the funds at all yet, due to canceled festivals.
On the other end of the spectrum, Jessica Andriolo and her group of Montana Tech scientists at Alpha Technology were able to patent and commercialize a new wound-treatment medical technology and have demonstrated a technology for electronic devices that are deposited directly onto clothing.
Despite the pandemic, it’s been a banner year for Alpha.
Elsewhere, organizations have used the funds to clean up the city with new banners, tree grates, and garbage cans.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.