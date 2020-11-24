B-SB Finance Department receives top award

A national association has once again given a top award for government accounting and financial reporting to Butte-Silver Bow County and its Finance and Budget Department led by Danette Gleason.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFAO), which represents public finance officials throughout the U.S and Canada, recently announced that the department had received a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.”

The association, which has more than 19,000 members, awards the certificates to state and local governments that go beyond minimum requirements and prepare annual reports that show a “spirit of full disclosure.” Butte-Silver Bow has received the award many times in the past.

Financial reports are judged by an impartial panel to meet high standards of the program, the organization says. The latest one covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.

“We are honored that Butte-Silver Bow has received yet another important recognition from GFOA,” said county Chief Executive Dave Palmer. “Our Finance and Budget Department works extremely hard to ensure our local government is fiscally responsible to taxpayers and demonstrates the greatest level of integrity and transparency.”

