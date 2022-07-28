B-SB eyes $2.2 million purchase of National Guard complex

Butte-Silver Bow has taken a $20,000 step toward a $2.2 million purchase of the Montana Army National Guard facility on the Flat that the Guard will leave when its new $30 million complex in Butte’s business park is complete.

Plans are tentative but if the purchase pans out, the county might relocate some Water Division and Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services employees and offices to the Guard buildings at 600 Gilman Ave. just west of Stodden Park.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said the moves make sense for several reasons. The buildings and grounds are still in great shape and the purchase could be made without relying on direct, local tax dollars.

“The facilities down there are all modernized and up-to-date with all fire sprinklers, all IT wiring, cameras, a fenced-in (vehicle and storage) yard, a brand new parking lot and buildings that have been well-maintained,” he told The Montana Standard on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday night, commissioners OK’d the purchase agreement and essentially a $20,000 down payment on a 10-0 vote. Gallagher said there are “outs” until a final closing in August 2023, though the county would forfeit the $20,000 if it backs out.

Through a previous arrangement, the county has a “right of first refusal” on the property, essentially giving it first dibs on an offer, Gallagher said. The $2.2 million is the property’s appraised value, and by law, the county can’t pay anything more.

Gallagher said there are several reasons the deal would be beneficial, including:

• Most staff with the Reclamation Department, formerly the county’s Superfund Division, work in buildings at the Kelley Mineyard but the Guard office buildings are modernized, have meeting rooms and other advantages.

• Headframe Spirits has operations at the Kelley and leases part of building there, but if county staff moves out, Headframes could buy the building and the money could go toward the Guard complex purchase. In response to a commissioner’s question, Gallagher said Headframes had made improvements to the Kelley building but he did not know what the selling price might be.

• The current Water Company building on Granite Street, where office staff works and residents can pay bills, is not completely ADA compliant and has had IT issues as well as heating and ventilation problems that would not exist in the Guard buildings.

• The location on the Flat offers county staff and ratepayers a central location, easy accessibility and a huge parking lot that’s in great shape, Gallagher said.

• There is a large, secure yard that would give the county another location besides the county chops where vehicles could be stored without being vandalized.

“This gives us alternatives to be able to have more storage in a large, fenced, secure yard we could utilize right away,” Gallagher said. The new shops complex off Beef Trail Road is great, he said, “but we lost a lot of area where we could store things and put things.”

In a 2017 deal between the county and Montana Department of Military Affairs, the Guard paid $106,000 for 53 acres inside the Montana Connections park west of town so it could build a new and expanded National Guard Readiness Center there.

The Tax Increment Finance Industrial District has since built a “Sugar Loaf Loop” in the park with a road and lines to bring in gas, electricity, potable water, industrial water and fiber optic systems. It will serve a Murdoch’s warehouse and the Readiness Center.

Construction on the Guard complex started in May but isn’t expected to be completed until the fall of 2024. Under the purchase agreement, the Guard could stay in its current location until the new one is ready but the county could get access to the vehicle lot and a maintenance garage as soon as this fall.

The Guard has been at its current location since 1961 but the site is so small, guardsmen often practice drills in the parking lot and alley.

The new facility will be home to the 1889th Regional Support Group that is at the current site and the 230th Engineering Company out of Anaconda, Maj. Ryan Finnegan, a public affairs officer for the Montana National Guard, said Thursday.

The sprawling facility will feature support offices, computer labs, classroom space, showers and lockers, among other things, and there is plenty of space outdoors for light training. He said it should serve the Guard well “for decades.”