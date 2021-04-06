B-SB Council to resume in-person meetings Wednesday night

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners will meet in person Wednesday night for the first time in more than a year.

The public is welcome too, of course, but people can still comment by letter, email or by phone if they don’t feel safe attending themselves.

“My main concern is that people feel comfortable and if they don’t want to come to the meeting, they can still call in,” Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw said Monday. “We wanted to leave all sorts of options to the public.”

The council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers on the third floor of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St.

Commissioners have been meeting virtually since the pandemic hit in March 2020, appearing by computer in separate locations — mostly their homes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meetings were live-streamed, just as in-person meetings at the courthouse were, but citizens who wanted to speak could only do so by calling in or sending advance letters or emails that were read into the record.

Some county boards have already resumed in-person meetings but allowed some members and the public to take part or listen in via conference call, too. And some meetings have been live-streamed at the same time.