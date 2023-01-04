B-SB Council starts new year with Fredrickson at the helm

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners started 2023 with new leaders and new chairmen and chairwomen of committees that do much of the council’s legwork on major issues.

They were expected to make internal leadership changes official Wednesday night, including their unanimous choice of Shawn Fredrickson to be council chairman the next two years.

Fredrickson, an energy efficiency specialist for NorthWestern Energy, has represented District 1 on council since July 2018, when Cindy Perdue-Dolan left before her first term expired to take a job with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Commissioners appointed Fredrickson to the seat, and a few months later he was elected outright to a four-year term. He was unopposed this past November and re-elected to a second term.

He was vice chair of the 12-member council the past two years, with Cindi Shaw as chair, and members voted him chairman during a meeting in late December. Commissioner Michele Shea was chosen as vice chair.

“I am so thankful they have faith in me as chair and I do not take it lightly,” Fredrickson said Tuesday. “I do not take the responsibility of this lightly by any means.”

Fredrickson also serves on the county’s Parks and Recreation Board and the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority. His council district covers a swath of southeastern urban Butte, south of Interstate 15-90 and north of Mount Highland Drive.

Shea and Commissioner Hattie Thatcher were nominated for vice chair of the full council and Shea won that vote. Shea and Fredrickson were nominated as vice chair two years ago and after a 6-6 tie vote, they flipped a coin for the post. Fredrickson won that.

“She was so nice about it so I was really happy that she got to become vice chair (this time),” Fredrickson said. “I was hoping that would happen.”

The chair oversees council proceedings every other week, sets and manages agendas and represents the council at various events, among other things.

The county’s chief executive, now J.P. Gallagher, presides over “regular meetings” every other week and Gallagher did that Wednesday night. The agenda included bid openings for public works purchases, collective bargaining agreements and contract decisions.

Commissioners have also decided who will chair and serve on council committees. Most meet every other week, sometimes more often, and issues are discussed at length before recommendations are made to the full council.

There are almost always issues and proposals before the Judiciary Committee. Among other things, it hashes out proposed ordinance changes, a process that by design takes weeks if not longer to complete.

Proposed restrictions on fireworks sales in Butte, for example, bounced back and forth between the Judiciary Committee and the full council for weeks in 2021 before the council narrowly decided in 2022 to reduce a 12-day window for summer sales to eight days.

Under new assignments, Commissioner Bill Andersen will chair the Judiciary Committee. He was re-elected to a fourth term on council in November.

Thatcher will chair the Finance and Budget Committee, which approves weekly expenditures and keeps tabs on tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue and spending.

Eric Mankins, who was recently re-elected to a second, four-year term, will chair the Public Works Committee. John Riordan will chair the Economic Development Committee, Jim Fisher will chair the Personnel Committee and Andersen will oversee the Rules Committee.

Shaw was on council for 16 years but did not seek re-election. The only new member elected in November was Tommy Walker, who takes Shaw’s place representing District 11. Walker will serve on the budget, judiciary and economic development committees.