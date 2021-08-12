B-SB Council seriously eyeing fireworks changes

But a few commissioners came to Helvey’s defense, saying she was not alone and had every right to weigh in and be treated respectfully.

“I just want to say on the record that we cannot possess an attitude that ‘these damn outsiders that keep coming in are outsiders,’” said Commissioner Hattie Thatcher. “That obviously does not allow us to grow in the ways we wish to grow.”

Commissioner Michele Shea said more people have complained to her about fireworks than have defended the status quo, and a compromise on the issue is worth pursuing. But she added that everyone deserved mutual respect.

“I don’t care if you’ve lived here for five generations or you just got here five minutes ago. We all have the same rights,” Shea said.

By local ordinance, fireworks can be sold and used in Butte-Silver Bow County from June 24 through July 5, and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31. There are no nightly cut-off times for doing either, though some stands shut down at 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4.

Commissioner Cindi Shaw said she helped draft the current ordinance 14 years ago. There were no limitations for decades before that, she said, and even though many believe the 12-day window is too long, it barely squeaked to council passage in 2007.