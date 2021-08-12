B-SB Council seriously eyeing fireworks changes

Several Butte-Silver Bow commissioners seem open to at least some new restrictions on when people can set off fireworks around the Fourth of July, now a nights-long tradition that many residents say has gotten out of hand.
It’s too early to determine if the 12-member council can reach consensus on nightly cut-off times or scaling back the 12-day span when fireworks can be legally sold and used in the combined city and county. But they’re seriously considering changes.
More citizens spoke on the issue Wednesday night, including one fireworks vendor and a resident who took verbal jabs at a woman who moved to Butte in February and formally requested that commissioners put more limits on fireworks.
“The working man built this town and someone who comes here for less than a year should not attempt to change our traditions,” said Ginny Mullaney, who co-owns Jerry’s Fireworks, a Butte business since 1947.
The new resident, Angela Helvey, asked the council to explore restrictions. But she says she has received so much hate mail in response to a letter she wrote that was printed in The Montana Standard, she’s afraid to appear before council in person.
Resident Jason Neely told commissioners Wednesday night that he had never met Helvey, and even though she seemed like a “decent person,” she was full of fear and afraid of fireworks.
But a few commissioners came to Helvey’s defense, saying she was not alone and had every right to weigh in and be treated respectfully.
“I just want to say on the record that we cannot possess an attitude that ‘these damn outsiders that keep coming in are outsiders,’” said Commissioner Hattie Thatcher. “That obviously does not allow us to grow in the ways we wish to grow.”
Commissioner Michele Shea said more people have complained to her about fireworks than have defended the status quo, and a compromise on the issue is worth pursuing. But she added that everyone deserved mutual respect.
“I don’t care if you’ve lived here for five generations or you just got here five minutes ago. We all have the same rights,” Shea said.
By local ordinance, fireworks can be sold and used in Butte-Silver Bow County from June 24 through July 5, and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31. There are no nightly cut-off times for doing either, though some stands shut down at 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4.
Commissioner Cindi Shaw said she helped draft the current ordinance 14 years ago. There were no limitations for decades before that, she said, and even though many believe the 12-day window is too long, it barely squeaked to council passage in 2007.
Although Helvey sparked the renewed debate, many longtime residents have backed her up. They say extremely loud fireworks go off at all hours of the night, instilling fear in pets and veterans with PTSD and keeping others awake night after night.
Many oppose changes, saying fireworks are an American tradition and their popularity here is woven into Butte’s fabric.
“Butte is a working man’s town and many of our customers don’t have the means to go to a cabin or the lake to celebrate July 4th,” Mullaney told commissioners. “These people save money all year so they can celebrate with fireworks at their family gathering in Butte.”
Commissioner John Sorich agreed that fireworks are a fun tradition, but said lighting them at 2 a.m. “is not a family thing.”
“So I do believe that some changes are needed and I believe there are lot more people than we realize who are for changes,” Sorich said after noting comments from constituents.
Thatcher said she loved fireworks as a kid and doesn’t want to keep today’s youth in Butte from enjoying them, but believes 12 days is excessive.
“Do I think it should just be (allowed) on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of July? No I don’t,” she said, suggesting a compromise can be reached. She then asked Sheriff Ed Lester about enforcement.
Lester said the only way to effectively curb the use of fireworks was to curb days they can be sold. He wasn’t advocating one way or the other, he said, just telling it like it is.
“If you sell them on the 24th, people are going to light them on the 24th,” he said.
So many people fire them off on the 3rd and 4th, Lester said, there’s little police can do. On other nights, they try to respond to complaints and most people will stop lighting them in the early morning hours when asked.
But Lester said it’s tough to enforce no matter what.
“If somebody lights a bottle rocket at 4 o’clock in the morning, you hear it, you drive over there. There’s not a lot of people who are going to say, ‘Yeah, that was me,’” Lester said, raising his hand.
Commissioner Josh O’Neill suggested keeping all or most of the 12-day span intact but imposing a nightly cutoff of 11 p.m., except on the 3rd and 4th, when people could light fireworks longer.
Commissioner Eric Mankins liked that idea, but said whatever the council does, it should not go after stand operators who are running their businesses by the book now.
District 5 Commissioner Justin Fortune, who represents largely rural areas of south and southeastern Butte-Silver Bow County, said all constituents he’s heard from oppose any new restrictions. But he said any changes are unlikely to change behaviors anyway.
“I think people who are lighting fireworks off at 3 o’clock in the morning — they’re not going to stop regardless of an ordinance,” Fortune said.