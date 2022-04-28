B-SB Council rejects plan including demolition of Rescue Mission buildings

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have rejected a plan that included demolition of two buildings on East Park Street that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years.

The council’s decision Wednesday night means at least a temporary reprieve for the now-vacant buildings, but it leaves the Mission with ownership and liability for structures a top county official says will be formally tagged as dangerous.

Under a proposed pact, the county said it would pay the Mission about $38,500 for the buildings at 123-125 E. Park St. and then demolish them and an adjacent, caved-in building at 135 E. Park. The council rejected that plan 8-4.

If the thrift buildings are formally tagged as dangerous and a new deal with the county isn’t worked out, the Mission would have 60 days to present its own plan for demolishing the buildings or making repairs that an engineering firm says will far exceed $200,000.

The county could still pay the Mission for the parcels as originally proposed, but then it would have 60 days to decide on demolition or major repairs — and a majority of commissioners have clearly signaled their opposition to demolition.

The county already owns the caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. that it tagged as dangerous more than two years ago. In order to demolish it while sparing the thrift store buildings, a shared wall must be shored up at a cost roughly estimated at $150,000.

The Mission could sell its buildings to someone else, but the dangerous-building designation would come with the sale and the new owner would be on the hook.

County officials have been sparring with commissioners for several weeks on how to proceed but with Wednesday’s vote against a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, with the Mission, there’s no clear-cut plan on resolving the matter.

“We talked to the Mission and they are not sure what they want to do,” J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, told The Montana Standard after Wednesday night’s meeting. “But by denying the MOU, the Mission is responsible (for the buildings).

“It is a twisted mess,” he said.

Voting to reject the MOU were Commissioners Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Bill Andersen, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Eric Mankins, Cindi Shaw and Dan Callahan.

Voting for the MOU were Hattie Thatcher, Jim Fisher, Justin Fortune and John Sorich.

