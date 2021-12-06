B-SB council gives first nod to marijuana tax

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have taken the first step toward a local sales tax being imposed on recreational marijuana sales when they become legal next year, but voters will get the final say.

And though one commissioner suggested revenue from the tax be used to hire a couple of additional police officers, county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said he’d like to see the money steered toward mental health and addiction services.

The county hasn’t done its own revenue projections yet, Gallagher said, but the taxes might bring in about $200,000 a year here based on estimates Missoula County made for its marijuana taxes.

“This is not going to be a windfall for the county,” he told commissioners Wednesday night, but it could support positions and services to help those with mental health problems and addictions so they don’t end up behind bars.

After a short discussion, commissioners agreed to have two resolutions drafted that would ask voters two questions: Do you want a local tax imposed on recreational marijuana sales and do you want to tax medical marijuana sales?

All 10 commissioners present voted to start a procedural process, including public hearings, for getting the questions on the June 2022 primary ballot. Commissioners Cindi Shaw and Jim Fisher were absent.

Montana voters approved a pair of ballot initiatives in November 2020 that legalized sales of marijuana for recreational purposes. Anyone 21 or older can already possess up to an ounce with no criminal penalties, but driving while high is still against the law.

Fifty-seven percent of voters statewide approved the initiative that sets up the regulatory framework for selling recreational marijuana, and in Butte-Silver Bow, 65 percent supported it. It established a 20-percent state tax and the law now allows a local tax of up to 3 percent.

The state has also imposed a 4-percent tax on medical marijuana sales and allows local taxes on it up to 3 percent.

Starting Jan. 1, established medical marijuana businesses in counties that approved the change can sell pot for recreational use. The law gives them an 18-month head start on sales before others can join the business. There are 24 providers now licensed in Butte.

Voters in Missoula, Park and Yellowstone counties approved local taxes on pot in November. Missoula County residents said yes to taxing recreational sales but rejected a tax on medical sales.

“I’ve had some input from people reaching out me thinking that medical marijuana should not be taxed, so I think that will come up in discussion and when we have our public hearings,” Gallagher told commissioners.

But voters would get a say on both recreational and medical sales, he said.

Commissioner John Riordan said he understood Gallagher’s desire to spend the revenue addressing the drug problem in Butte.

“But in visiting with some of the people I represent — and you know, we’re more or less in the rougher part of town — what they would like to see is at least some of this money going toward putting more boots on the ground from law enforcement,” he said. “Hopefully we can get at least a couple of more police officers out there.”

Gallagher said that would take “a pretty significant investment,” though it could be part of the discussion on how the money will be spent. The state law gives local governments wide discretion on how to spend the money.

But Gallagher still said he’d like to see the money used on helping and working with people “rather than arrest them.”

Besides public hearings, commissioners would need to approve wording for the questions before they go on the ballot. County election officials say that all needs be done by March to be included on the June 2022 ballot.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.