B-SB Council candidates weigh in as election nears

Crime and drugs. Historic preservation. Parks. Perceived favoritism in local government. A reluctance among commissioners to “ruffle feathers.”

Those are just some of the issues, concerns and opinions that candidates for two contested Council of Commissioner seats in Butte-Silver Bow County are espousing ahead of Tuesday’s election.

It’s a light election here locally. The only countywide office on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow is for justice of the peace and incumbent Ben Pezdark is unopposed.

The council has 12 seats but only six are on the ballot Tuesday and four of those feature incumbents who were unopposed: Shawn Fredrickson in District 1, Michele Shea in District 2, Josh O’Neill in District 7 and Eric Mankins in District 9.

That leaves two actual contests, both in districts that include swaths of Uptown Butte.

In District 11, Tommy Walker and Nate Watson are vying to replace Cindi Shaw. She has been on council since 2007 but did not seek a fifth, four-year term. The district covers northern parts of Uptown and areas to the northwest below Walkerville.

Commissioner Bill Andersen is seeking a fourth term in District 10 and faces Brian McGregor. Three others filed for the seat but were knocked out in the June primary. That district runs through the middle of Uptown west to east from Montana Technological University to Shields Avenue.

The contests have been low-key and like all council seats are decided by residents in those districts only. But the council has considerable power and final say on most items and issues, including ordinances, contracts and spending.

Here is a look at the candidates in Districts 10 and 11 and what they view as top concerns and priorities.

DISTRICT 10

Bill Andersen

Andersen, a security guard by profession, has been on council 12 years. He has had some COVID and other health issues this year but says he’s rebounded and is eager to serve another four years.

He says he fields more complaints about crime than any other issue and knows that car break-ins have been numerous in neighborhoods. He says drugs, including fentanyl, are driving up all crimes and “it’s kind of turning into a free-for-all.”

“I think we need to find a way to increase the police force,” Andersen said. “I think with all the mental health issues, police officers are being stretched so thin and it’s hard for them to keep a grasp on all the work they have to do in our community.”

Andersen opposed some recent demolitions and says historic preservation is always a big issue in the Uptown district. And with funding decisions on those and other projects, he said, some people believe the county plays favorites.

“I live in a very poor district and there are a lot of people who feel disenfranchised,” he said. “A lot of people just have this feeling that some of the other neighborhoods are getting more attention and their complaints are falling on deaf ears. There’s just a perceived favoritism at the courthouse.”

Inflation has become a big concern and even though local officials can do little about that, Andersen said they can keep local taxes and fees in check.

“They’re worried about their taxes going up on some of their properties and fees going up and water rates … and they can’t afford their rents and their taxes and their groceries,” he said.

“I think as far as fees and where we can control money, that’s something we really have to look at, especially with the aging population in our community and so many people who are on fixed incomes,” he said.

Brian McGregor

McGregor, a professional musician who owns the Silver Dollar Saloon on South Main Street, says the council needs some louder voices and members willing to ruffle feathers, and he would fit the bill.

“We live in a small town and people are reluctant to say or do things that are going to upset people that they have to share the space with and I think that is understandable,” he said. “But it’s been a disservice to us in holding public officials to account. You have to be willing to break a few eggs to make an omelet.”

McGregor has opposed several Uptown demolitions and was among many, including citizens and a majority of commissioners, who were against the county tearing down two buildings on East Park Street this year. Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher ordered them demolished anyway, citing safety concerns.

“The council and other citizens groups are supposed to weigh in on these things and have some say and they’re being ignored, too, and that’s a problem,” McGregor said. The council, he added, was not exercising its authority “to the extent that they should or could.”

McGregor says transparency is lacking at the courthouse and there needs to be more deliberate planning, especially about the future of Uptown. But to be successful, he says, vagrancy, drunkenness, chronic noise and vandalism must be addressed.

McGregor says recent attention from the film industry shows that Uptown is an asset that can help drive Butte’s economy.

“The way I see the challenge for Butte — we’re obviously going to grow. People are moving here,” he said. “It’s just walking that fine line of growing, which is necessary and desired, and maintaining our character and our Butte-ness.”

DISTRICT 11

Nate Watson

Watson spent more than five years with Butte-Silver Bow’s information technology team before starting his own business — Watson IT Solutions — in Uptown Butte last year.

He said crime and drug use, including the opioid epidemic, are definitely concerns among residents in the district and there needs to be a focus on those issues.

“More people are putting cameras in their properties,” he said.

Watson says he’s a big proponent of parks and there are a lot of small ones in the district, maybe too many to maintain with current funding. People want to see upgrades to parks and trails in Butte but they have to funded, he said.

“No one is a fan of raising taxes but maybe we have to do some type of parks district to try to get a few dollars per homeowner for the parks,” Watson said, adding that some Montana cities have successful parks districts.

Watson has pledged to hold quarterly meetings with residents and businesses in the district if elected. He says he attended about 100 council meetings when working for the county and knows how local government works.

“I know I have a good relationship with all of these department heads and the employees within the departments so I can talk to them and find out when something comes up,” he said.

Watson said he made an effort to sit down with Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher last week just to let him know about issues he’s hearing from residents.

“I think it’s important to keep those lines of communication between the council and the executive branch open, and that has been a struggle,” he said.

Tommy Walker

Walker says residents in the district are dismayed about crime and drugs more than any other issues. Many have called police about drug houses and are told the information is being turned over to a drug task force, he said.

“They want to know what the task force has done,” said Walker, who supervises nurses in group homes overseen by AWARE. “They don’t think the police are checking up when they call and turn it in.”

Drug crime has gotten so bad, he said, some dealers and drug houses are blatant about their operations.

“There’s a crack house a block and a half from me and, I mean, they have a green porch light and they turn it on when they’re open for business,” he said.

He said he didn’t have all the answers to the problem but said having more police might help.

Walker said he has attended numerous council meetings this year and thinks county officials “bypassed” the council by demolishing two buildings on East Park Street. The council had voted twice against plans that included demolition.

Walker says he has gotten a lot of emails and phone calls from residents since he filed for office, most asking how he “felt about this and that.” Another common concern, he said, was people leaving junk vehicles parked about.

“There are campers and all kinds of things torn up that you know they’re not using and the city’s not really enforcing things like that,” he said.

Attending council meetings has been beneficial, he says.

“I have learned a lot about the way our government works and I hope to learn a lot more,” he said.