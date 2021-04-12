B-SB could get $15 million from federal spending measure

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As it stands now, county officials do not believe the money could be used to directly lower property taxes. But Budget Director Danette Gleason said there might be ways of using some of the money to leverage additional state and federal grant dollars.

Cities and counties do not have to compete for the money — it is based on their share of U.S. or state populations — but J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, wants to start determining “highest and best uses.”

Since Butte-Silver Bow is a consolidated government, it would get both city and county funds. Based on preliminary estimates, it would receive about $8.3 million in city funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and about $6.8 million in county money.

“We have not received the final number but we want to be prepared when they release the guidelines and the ARPA money,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday. “From our understanding, one-half will be allocated this year and one-half will be delivered in a year.”

Cities and counties have until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend the money and oversight could continue far beyond that. Gleason said audits of the spending will be possible for years.