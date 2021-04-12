B-SB could get $15 million from federal spending measure

Butte-Silver Bow County could receive about $15 million from the COVID spending bill approved by Congress last month based on preliminary estimates, but decisions on how to spend it here are likely months away.
It will be such a major infusion of money, county officials are treating it like a sort of “mini budget” that department heads and commissioners will sort through and prioritize over the coming weeks.
The $15 million estimated figure is significant.
Though the current city-county budget authorizes up to $140 million in spending this fiscal year, that’s money from all revenue sources, including state and federal dollars and what people pay for water and sewer services.
About $28 million comes from local property taxes, so $15 million would be more than half of what is collected annually from property taxes.
Federal treasury officials are still developing specific methods and guidance for allocating the money, but some broad parameters have been established on how cities and counties across the nation can spend the $130 billion combined they’re getting.
It can be used for COVID-19 emergency spending, to restore government entities or services that lost revenue due to pandemic restrictions, support water, sewer or broadband projects, help tourism and other impacted industries and assist businesses and nonprofits, among other things.
As it stands now, county officials do not believe the money could be used to directly lower property taxes. But Budget Director Danette Gleason said there might be ways of using some of the money to leverage additional state and federal grant dollars.
Cities and counties do not have to compete for the money — it is based on their share of U.S. or state populations — but J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, wants to start determining “highest and best uses.”
Since Butte-Silver Bow is a consolidated government, it would get both city and county funds. Based on preliminary estimates, it would receive about $8.3 million in city funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and about $6.8 million in county money.
“We have not received the final number but we want to be prepared when they release the guidelines and the ARPA money,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday. “From our understanding, one-half will be allocated this year and one-half will be delivered in a year.”
Cities and counties have until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend the money and oversight could continue far beyond that. Gleason said audits of the spending will be possible for years.
Gallagher plans to establish a committee to help prioritize projects for possible spending. It will include at least three commissioners.
The process for setting the county’s regular annual budget will accelerate soon and usually ends with commissioners approving a final spending plan in August. Gleason said decisions on spending the new infusion of federal cash might not be finalized until October.
The federal spending bill also allocates tens of billions of dollars to schools. Messages were left with business officials for the Butte School District on Monday seeking comment about their plans.