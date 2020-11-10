B-SB commissioners to local health officials: We support you

“We can’t wait for a vaccine,” the letter says. “We need to act today with simple personal actions and altering our habits in the short run. If each of us isn’t helping to support our battle plan, we become part of the problem, on the wrong side of the battle lines.”

Olsen said the only plan shown effective for the entire population includes limited gatherings, social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

The letter says a united front means backing local health officials, supporting health providers and facilities, and taking individual steps to curb the spread. They make up three legs to a stool, Olsen said, that collapses without all three.

Commissioner Cindi Shaw said the show of support was needed and timely. She also serves on the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health and says she knows the research, thought and work local health officials are putting into the fight.

“We have one of the most cutting-edge health departments out there and we are on top of things and doing everything we can and doing it with reason,” Shaw told The Montana Standard earlier Tuesday.