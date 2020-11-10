B-SB commissioners to local health officials: We support you

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners gave a strong nod of support to local health officials Tuesday in their battle to contain coronavirus cases and deaths and said a “united front” is more critical than ever.
The council backed a letter from Commissioner Dan Olsen commending the county Health Department for monitoring local infections, providing the best available information on prevention and issuing knowledgeable guidelines.
The letter also supports local health providers and facilities and urges everyone to follow simple guidelines in hopes of slowing and ultimately stopping spread of the virus.
The show support from the legislative branch of local government came the same day that county Health Officer Karen Sullivan announced new restrictions given a spike in COVID-19 cases here and 14 deaths, all at two nursing facilities.
It also followed a terse letter that local resident Ed Banderob submitted to commissioners last week saying steps to curb the virus aren’t working and they are doing nothing about it.
Meanwhile, Sullivan and local health officials are taking heat from all sides, including people who say they aren’t doing enough and critics who say their restrictions go too far.
The letter commissioners approved 10-0 Tuesday night says if there isn’t a united front against the pandemic, “we’ll never drive it into remission.”
“We can’t wait for a vaccine,” the letter says. “We need to act today with simple personal actions and altering our habits in the short run. If each of us isn’t helping to support our battle plan, we become part of the problem, on the wrong side of the battle lines.”
Olsen said the only plan shown effective for the entire population includes limited gatherings, social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.
The letter says a united front means backing local health officials, supporting health providers and facilities, and taking individual steps to curb the spread. They make up three legs to a stool, Olsen said, that collapses without all three.
Commissioner Cindi Shaw said the show of support was needed and timely. She also serves on the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health and says she knows the research, thought and work local health officials are putting into the fight.
“We have one of the most cutting-edge health departments out there and we are on top of things and doing everything we can and doing it with reason,” Shaw told The Montana Standard earlier Tuesday.
She noted that the county has a “unified command” comprised of local health officials, hospital administrators, emergency responders and others who meet at least weekly since the pandemic hit in March to coordinate responses to the virus.
The responses have not only included practical restrictions, Shaw said, but contact tracing, trying to ensure that people quarantine or isolate when needed and keeping up with new findings about the virus.
Banderob submitted a formal request asking that commissioners and the county’s chief executive discuss the status, roles, responsibilities and liabilities of the local government’s response to the virus.
He also asked commissioners to pass a resolution in support of the local Health Department and united command efforts to educate the public “on the importance of all working together as a harmonious community.”
But he submitted a separate letter last week saying it was “no longer just a health emergency,” but a crisis on numerous fronts, including governmental, economical and communal.
Several Far Eastern nations have curbed the spread without disastrous economic effects, Banderob said, and what is being done locally “is obviously not working.”
“Are you just going to sit there and continue to do nothing until herd immunity occurs?” Banderob said to commissioners in his letter.
That drew immediate rebuke from a few commissioners last week and Olsen submitted his letter of support a few days later.
Sullivan said Tuesday that she welcomed support from the council and others in local government.
“In Montana, not every public health jurisdiction has the support of their county commissioners, nor do they have the support of their sheriff or their county attorney,” she said. “How lucky are we in Butte to have the support of all three of those entities, and our chief executive?”
Also, Tuesday, governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced a 21-member COVID-19 task force to advise him on coronavirus strategy. Sullivan is one of the members, which also includes other health experts, school officials, business leaders, law enforcement and others.
