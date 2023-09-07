Most county-wide elected officials in Butte-Silver Bow will make at least $87,000 under 4% salary increases approved by commissioners Wednesday night.

County Attorney Eileen Joyce is again the highest-paid local government official, though her salary of $135,300 this fiscal year is determined by state law. Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester will also make more than $100,000.

Commissioners are elected from 12 separate districts in the county, and all but the council chair make less than $10,000.

Most county employees received a 4% pay increase in the new county budget commissioners enacted last month, but the board set salaries for most elected officials — including themselves — in a separate resolution like the one Wednesday night.

They typically give elected officials the same percentage increase as other employees, and that is again the case.

For example, Gallagher’s salary as chief executive last year was $121,239 but with a 4% raise, he’ll make $126,089 in the new fiscal year that runs through June 30, 2024. Lester will make $119,129 as sheriff.

Most of the other county-wide elected officials will make $87,630 this year. They include the treasurer, assessor, clerk and recorder, City Court judge, Butte’s two Justice Court judges, auditor and clerk of the District Court.

Butte-Silver Bow’s coroner, currently Lori Durkin, is considered a part-time employee and will be paid $43,816 this year plus $360 as reimbursement for travel expenses.

Commissioners approved the increases on a 9-0 vote and also gave themselves a 4% pay raise. Commissioners Eric Mankins, Bill Andersen and Justin Fortune were absent but all 12 council members get the raise.

They each made $7,685 last year and this year will get $7,992, plus $1,200 for travel expenses. The latter figure was the same last year.

The council chair, currently Shawn Fredrickson, has more duties and gets an extra $3,054, a stipend that did not increase from last year.