B-SB commissioners approve use of Civic Center for '1932' filming

It’s official — Hollywood is coming to Butte and staying for a while. Six months, give or take.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners, by a vote of 11-0, gave an official “thumbs up” to Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher to sign the contract between Butte-Silver Bow County and King Street Productions.

The film company will oversee production of “1932,” the newest prequel to “Yellowstone,” which currently airs on Paramount+. Home base will be the Butte Civic Center, with filming to start July 1 and continue through to January 15, 2023.

Renting out the Butte facility will add more than $450,000 to the county’s bank balance, with added funds coming for the rent of the facility’s annex.

The prequel, starring Hollywood royalty Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set in the early 20th century — through the Spanish flu pandemic, prohibition, renewed interest in the West, and the Great Depression.

The brainchild of writer and director Taylor Sheridan, the original series “Yellowstone,” stars Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner as Montana ranch owner, John Dutton. The series made its debut on Paramount+ six years ago and is still going strong. The most recent prequel, “1883,” concluded after 10 episodes. It starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as John Dutton’s great-grandparents, James and Margaret Dutton, along with veteran actor Sam Elliott, who portrayed Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan.

Richard Roeper, film critic for the Chicago Sun Times, said of the late 19th century prequel: “This just might be the greatest Western on TV since ‘Lonesome Dove’ some 30 years ago.”

The news of Hollywood’s imminent arrival to the Mining City has been all good.

Dan Callahan, commissioner for District 12, who also sits on the Butte Civic Center Board described the agreement as a “great thing” for Butte. He said Butte officials have been working for a number of years now to make Butte a home base for filmmakers. He believes this particular deal will have a positive impact on the Butte economy for years.

“For every business that will benefit from this, others will benefit as well,” said Callahan. “The benefits outweigh the inconvenience.”

Stephanie Sorini, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, is thrilled as well that the contract has been signed.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic for our community,” Sorini said. “The awareness and economic activity that it will bring to Butte will be huge.”

Sorini is also convinced the benefits won’t end when filming stops.

“In the aftermath, people will want to come to Butte and Montana,” said Sorini, “which is an additional plus.”

Council chair Cindi Shaw is excited — not only for Butte and but for its residents, too.

“We should be proud to have been chosen,” said Shaw. “It’s just for six months and the upside to all this is we will have some cash in hand.”

According to Shaw, for the past year or two, Butte has been discovered by filmmakers because officials have been willing and able to make it work.

“This time, the short-term infusion into our economy is something everyone will be able to take advantage of,” said Shaw. “It’s a good thing all around.”

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher is happy to have everyone on board.

“I think it’s positive for Butte-Silver Bow,” he said, while acknowledging sacrifices had to be made.

Those sacrifices included finding alternative venues for all events planned at the Butte Civic Center for the next six or seven months. The scheduled events included the Butte Sports Hall of Fame social and banquet, numerous sporting events, the Native American Indian Association’s Pow Wow, local bazaars and more.

“We did not take those sacrifices lightly,” said Gallagher, who is thankful for Bill Melvin and crew at the Butte Civic Center, and representatives from Butte School District No. 1, Montana Tech, and Butte Central, all of whom stepped in to help.

“That’s what is so fantastic about Butte,” he said. “We find a way to figure it out.”

Alternate facilities have been found for most, but not all events. The Justin Moore concert still needs a venue. The country music singer was set to perform at the Butte Civic Center on Sept. 16.

The chief executive is currently looking for alternative locations. One outdoor site being considered is Copper Mountain’s Three Legends Stadium.

As for the general election in November, county officials have already begun work to find an adequate facility. Nothing has yet to be formalized.

Meanwhile, Gallagher said he knows what “1932” coming to Butte means for one and all, not just in present time, but in the future.

“People will travel to see where ‘1932’ was filmed,” he predicted, “and that will bring residual benefits.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.