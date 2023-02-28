A Butte-Silver Bow commissioner says county officials have wrapped cumbersome red tape and oversight around a mere $225,000 set aside to help people in financial straits tear down vacant, dilapidated houses they own.

Commissioner Jim Fisher says the money might only pay for a handful of demolitions but the proposed application process includes a criteria scoring system, a nine-member committee representing seven different departments and numerous requirements.

“This started out as a simple project months ago for $225,000 and I have some concerns about the scoring system and things like that,” Fisher told county officials and fellow commissioners last week. “I just think we made a bureaucracy out of this thing instead of keeping it simple.”

Commissioner John Riordan has been trying to help residents rid their neighborhoods of abandoned, decaying houses that attract squatters and spawn crime, and he got the $225,000 for demolitions earmarked in the $173 million county budget approved last August.

Riordan says progress is being made on the issue and he thanked county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher for that. But Riordan also believes the proposed process for doling out the $225,000 is too complicated.

“It could be so simple,” Riordan said. “We go to the assessor, we say we’ve got four or five houses that are ready to be demolished and all that. They’re ready to be demolished because they can’t be fixed and people can’t afford to demolish it. End of story.

“That is what the money was earmarked for — not for scoring points,” he said.

Gallagher proposed the “Property Demolition and Assistance Program” and it was on last week’s council agenda for a possible vote, but that was postponed for two weeks for more review.

Gallagher said he sought commissioners’ input on a program but Michele Shea and John Sorich were the only two who submitted comments. Shea said hers included suggestions from Riordan and Commissioner Josh O’Neill said he sent Gallagher an email saying he liked the proposed application program.

Gallagher told commissioners there was still time for comments and he said Tuesday that a few minimal changes have been made. But he told council that the county had to follow laws regarding demolitions and other matters in drawing up the grant program.

“I don’t think anyone’s trying to limit anyone’s ability to tear down some of these buildings,” Gallagher said. “We’ve got to protect ourselves by law and that’s the biggest thing as we’re going forward.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re dotting our i’s and crossing t’s so we don’t end up in some type of litigious situation.”

Council Chairman Shawn Fredrickson agreed.

“As much as we don’t like terms and conditions, I believe we do need some sort of rules in place when we’re handing out the public’s money,” Fredrickson said.

“I think once we establish the program and get the rules in place, the next time it goes around, it will move a lot smoother and a lot quicker,” he said. “But I think this is just the pains of creating this program.”

According to a summary, the $225,000 and any future funds steered toward the grant program are to “address vacant and/or blighted properties” by improving aesthetics and public health, safety and welfare.

Applicants must meet several requirements, including obtaining all city-county permits and any asbestos permits if needed, have a clear title, and lining up a licensed, bonded contractor to perform the demolition.

The chief executive will establish a nine-member committee to review and recommend grant awards. It will include two commissioners and representatives of seven departments, including Community Enrichment, Planning, the County Attorney’s Office, and others.

To ensure that applications are reviewed in an “objective and fair manner,” they are to be scored on five criteria with the following maximum points:

1. Benefit to neighborhood vs. cost of demolition – 35 points

2. Plan for redevelopment – 10 points

3. Financial need of applicant – 20 points

4. Level of blight surrounding area – 15 points

5. No displacement of persons – 20 points

Among other things, applicants are to provide a history and background of the site, a description of former and current uses, photos and a narrative of potential development of the site.

Any recommendations from the committee must also be approved by the council.

O’Neill said the application “isn’t that bad” and the proposed program will help ensure that grant recipients “have some skin in the game.”

“If I’m in this process and I want my building torn down and I can’t go through this process and I can’t fill this out, I feel like you don’t deserve the money,” O’Neill said.

“I know the process sucks,” he said. “I’m with you guys, too. Let’s go get the bulldozer and tear them down tonight. I’m in. But I just look at this conversation — there’s got to be a little buy-in from these people.”

Fisher says the process creates another committee with “too many cooks in the kitchen” and there has to be a simpler way.

“Couldn’t there be a simple form that they could just submit to the council and the council could either approve or disapprove?” he said. “If they want to tear down the property, they get a bid from a private contractor and submit it to the council.

“We’re going to go through this process and we’re not going to get the end result.”

Gallagher said Tuesday that under a few new changes, applications will be sent to all members of the review committee once they are chosen and people can submit applications online.