B-SB clears way for demolition of Blue Range prostitution cribs

Mitzi Rossillon, a longtime HPC member, said a section of the preservation code calls for alternatives to be explored first and one involves transfer of ownership.

It says if a property owner does not have the financial resources to rehabilitate an “otherwise useful, economically viable building,” the owner will advertise it for sale or lease for a minimum of 90 days with a local newspaper or realtor and then analyze offers.

The building was not economically viable for Staack’s purposes, Rossillon said, but it might be for others. She said county code authorized the move, but McCormick acknowledged it was the first time it has been cited in blocking a demolition.

In hindsight, Gallagher said Monday, it might have been better in this case to cite the public safety exclusion from the start and negate any further considerations or actions by the HPC.

Gallagher just took office on Dec. 31 and in early January, he said he didn’t fully understand the safety exclusion so the HPC was allowed to weigh in on the cribs.