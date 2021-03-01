B-SB clears way for demolition of Blue Range prostitution cribs

Butte-Silver Bow’s executive branch is exercising a local law that it says will allow partial demolition of the so-called Blue Range prostitution cribs in Uptown Butte without any additional delays.
In a move backed by Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, county Building Official Michael Nasheim says the building at 56 E. Mercury St. is dangerous and he’s invoking an ordinance provision that overrides any decisions by the Historic Preservation Commission.
That board imposed a 90-day demolition stay on Feb. 8, which commissioners reduced to 45 days. Many preservationists say the cribs are a historic part of Butte’s infamous and once thriving Red Light District and should be saved.
But now, Gallagher says, building owner Larry Hoffman and Staack’s Motor Sports can move forward with a buy-sell agreement and partial demolition plans if they want.
The HPC plans to reconsider the issue Tuesday night and Nasheim sent commissioners a letter about his action that goes before council Wednesday night. But under local law, Nasheim’s decision can stand without approval from the HPC or council, Gallagher said.
“After conferring with the county attorney, we realized the safety exclusion does apply to this and probably should have from the beginning,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday.
Still, Hoffman said Monday he would respect the process and wait for HPC and council consideration this week before saying whether the demolition plans would now be carried out. But he and Staack’s have opposed the delays.
In a separate decision, Deputy County Attorney Mollie Maffei says the HPC didn’t have the authority to begin with to impose a 90-day delay and requirements that Hoffman list the building for sale for alternative uses.
Hoffman and Staack’s had already entered into a sales agreement and the “HPC did not have the authority to intervene in an already existing contract for sale,” Maffei wrote in a letter to HPC Chairman Steve Hinick.
Hinick was unavailable for comment Monday, according to a voicemail message, and Historic Preservation Officer Mary McCormick, who supported a demolition stay, said the safety decision was made by other county officials and she could not comment on it.
The “cribs” were a series of small prostitutes' rooms, each with a door and window facing Mercury, in a two-story masonry building constructed around 1897. The building has had other uses over the years, including apartments.
There’s an old warehouse on the east end of the cribs and an old auto repair shop on the west end, and Hoffman has owned all three buildings for decades.
Staack’s Motor Sports, a longtime business in Butte, wants to purchase the buildings, tear down the warehouse and all but the west and south walls of the cribs. The repair shop would be restored for business use and the rest of the property would be cleaned up with future use to be determined.
As part of the sales agreement, Staack’s commissioned a structural engineer to inspect the buildings and he said the cribs and warehouse are in such horrible shape they pose serious safety threats. He said it could cost up to $800,000 just to stabilize the façade of the cribs and up to $2 million to save the entire building.
The engineer’s report was shared with county officials and based on that, they posted the warehouse and cribs buildings as dangerous on Jan. 12 and required an abatement plan. That plan includes the partial demolition and the county’s Community Enrichment Department approved it.
But as part of a separate ordinance, demolition requests that impact “historic properties” are reviewed by the historic preservation officer and the HPC, and in this case, they imposed conditions and delays.
The HPC is generally authorized to impose a 45-day delay on demolitions so alternatives can be considered, but this time, it required Hoffman to advertise the cribs for sale or lease for 90 days for uses other than demolition.
Mitzi Rossillon, a longtime HPC member, said a section of the preservation code calls for alternatives to be explored first and one involves transfer of ownership.
It says if a property owner does not have the financial resources to rehabilitate an “otherwise useful, economically viable building,” the owner will advertise it for sale or lease for a minimum of 90 days with a local newspaper or realtor and then analyze offers.
The building was not economically viable for Staack’s purposes, Rossillon said, but it might be for others. She said county code authorized the move, but McCormick acknowledged it was the first time it has been cited in blocking a demolition.
In hindsight, Gallagher said Monday, it might have been better in this case to cite the public safety exclusion from the start and negate any further considerations or actions by the HPC.
Gallagher just took office on Dec. 31 and in early January, he said he didn’t fully understand the safety exclusion so the HPC was allowed to weigh in on the cribs.
“What we were trying to do is really keep all parties involved,” Gallagher said. “I wouldn’t say happy, but involved, and involve the Historic Preservation Commission. The hope was that they would make a ruling on approving or disapproving demolition of the building and then it could go to council.”
HPC recommendations on actual demolitions can be appealed to council, but in this case, the board voted to impose a 90-day delay with advertising requirements.
That was still appealed to council, which reduced the stay to 45 days, but it left the county in a precarious liability bind. The county already agreed the building was dangerous but was now imposing delays, leaving it open to lawsuits if something bad happened like a building collapse.
“We probably should have invoked the safety exclusion right away once it was labeled as a dangerous building,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said he and others conferred with County Attorney Eileen Joyce about invoking the exclusion now. It allows demolition to go forward, and even if Hoffman and Staack’s change their plans, liability has been removed from the county, he said.
The Standard left a message on Joyce’s office voicemail seeking comment Monday.