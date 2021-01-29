B-SB Board of Health to meet and discuss COVID restrictions

If the metric performance was achieved for three weeks, the restrictions would be lifted, Sullivan said.

Meanwhile, the Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command is planning for its third COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of Friday, the UHC had not been notified by the state about its weekly vaccine allotment.

Sullivan said Wednesday’s clinic is therefore tentative, since the UHC doesn’t know whether it will receive vaccine inventory, how much, or when.

“The state works with the federal government on a weekly basis to receive the state’s allotment, and then local jurisdictions are notified of their allotment,” Sullivan said.

The UHC vaccinated 993 individuals at its first mass vaccination clinic on Jan. 20, and 597 individuals at its second on Jan. 27.

The second clinic was scaled back because the national vaccine shortage has resulted in local shortages, Sullivan said.

Depending on age, those calling the health department’s call center at 497-5008 are either registered for next week’s tentative clinic or tentative weekly clinics thereafter.