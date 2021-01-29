B-SB Board of Health to meet and discuss COVID restrictions

The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health will hold a special virtual meeting to discuss whether to lighten the county’s emergency COVID business restrictions at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The public is asked to provide comment at 406-497-5009.
The current restrictions, established by an emergency rule of the board on Dec. 22, include 10 p.m. closure times at the county’s bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos, and those establishments are also held to 50 % capacity limits.
Gatherings of more than 25 people must be approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, and face coverings must be worn in public places.
The health department put the local restrictions in place in advance of Gov. Gianforte’s directive to lighten state restrictions on Jan. 13.
The board and the health department have been monitoring two primary COVID metrics, in relation to lightening the restrictions or rescinding them: testing positivity rate and cases per 100,000 population.
On Friday, the positivity rate was at 8.3%, and cases per 100,000 population at 34, according to Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
Sullivan said the board’s current emergency rule says that if the county can achieve for two weeks with a positivity rate of 10% or lower and 25 cases per 100,000 or lower, restrictions would be lightened to go to 12:30 a.m. closure times, 75% capacity, and health department approval needed for gatherings of more than 50 individuals.
If the metric performance was achieved for three weeks, the restrictions would be lifted, Sullivan said.
Meanwhile, the Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command is planning for its third COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As of Friday, the UHC had not been notified by the state about its weekly vaccine allotment.
Sullivan said Wednesday’s clinic is therefore tentative, since the UHC doesn’t know whether it will receive vaccine inventory, how much, or when.
“The state works with the federal government on a weekly basis to receive the state’s allotment, and then local jurisdictions are notified of their allotment,” Sullivan said.
The UHC vaccinated 993 individuals at its first mass vaccination clinic on Jan. 20, and 597 individuals at its second on Jan. 27.
The second clinic was scaled back because the national vaccine shortage has resulted in local shortages, Sullivan said.
Depending on age, those calling the health department’s call center at 497-5008 are either registered for next week’s tentative clinic or tentative weekly clinics thereafter.
The call center is now registering people 70 years of age and older for near-term clinics. Sullivan said the UHC is also working on an online registration mechanism and a possible future ticketing mechanism.
The UHC is also in planning mode related to Tier 2 of Phase 1B of mass vaccination. Tier 2 includes those ages 16 to 69 with underlying co-morbid conditions. Sullivan said the UHC does not yet have a date on when mass vaccination clinics will be launched for that tier, but will alert the public when the launch date nears.
Sullivan is hopeful the rate of vaccine distribution will improve in Montana. Governor Greg Gianforte announced at a press conference Friday he sent a letter to President Biden seeking more vaccine for the state, as Montana is currently ranked 45th in terms of vaccine doses sent per capita.
“I’m actually more optimistic about the long-term, and less optimistic about the short-term,” Sullivan said, adding she’s seen indication from state and federal partners like the CDC that vaccine quantities will increase. “I appreciate the governor’s efforts to press for more vaccines in Montana.”
In regard to COVID-19 testing, the community-wide testing effort at the Civic Center has ended. Those seeking testing are asked to call their primary care provider, or seek testing at St. James Healthcare’s Summit Laboratory or at Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
Statewide, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services reports 99,248 vaccine doses had been administered and 24,519 total Montanans were fully immunized.