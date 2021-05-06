B-SB agrees to COVID vaccine partnership with Town Pump

Precise details were pending, but county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Town Pump was envisioning multiple, weekly drawings for $5,000 to $10,000 awards over the next four months.

The county will oversee funds for the education campaign, and some initial steps are underway, but it might hire a private firm with expertise in media relations to drive that effort.

Some commissioners expressed skepticism about the arrangement Wednesday night, and in the end, Commissioners Cindi Shaw and John Sorich voted against it.

Both said that county health officials had done a great job in responding to the virus, but said they struggled with various aspects of the proposal.

“I’m not sure that I think it’s the best idea to pay people to do the right thing,” Sorich said.

A few other commissioners seemed to be waver, but after Gallagher and Health Officer Karen Sullivan answered their questions and implored the council to OK the county’s portion of the deal, 10 voted to approve it. The discussion lasted nearly an hour.

Gallagher said the combination of the education campaign and incentives from the donor could result in more people getting vaccinated, and that would save lives. Sullivan agreed.