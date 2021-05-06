B-SB agrees to COVID vaccine partnership with Town Pump

Butte-Silver Bow County has accepted an “all or none” pact to tap $500,000 in federal COVID-19 money for a vaccine awareness campaign so a donor would spend the same amount in cash prizes to incentivize residents to get the shots.
Moments after commissioners voted 10-2 to approve the deal with an anonymous donor, Butte-based Town Pump announced that it was the entity behind the challenge.
“Supporting Butte-Silver Bow’s public education efforts to encourage greater vaccination participation meets the foundation’s goal of building a healthier and stronger Butte community,” the Town Pump Charitable Foundation said in a news release.
It was issued immediately after the council agreed at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday to spend $500,000 in federal CARES Act funds it received as part of a $2.2 trillion package Congress approved in March 2020, just after the pandemic took hold in the U.S.
The county received $7 million from that initial national package and has $6.2 million left, and the $500,000 will come from that pot and be spent on public service announcements and other efforts to educate and encourage people to get vaccinated.
The county cannot use any of that money on cash prizes, officials say, but Town Pump will spend $500,000 independently on sweepstakes drawings that any Butte-Silver Bow resident who is fully vaccinated can take part in.
Precise details were pending, but county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Town Pump was envisioning multiple, weekly drawings for $5,000 to $10,000 awards over the next four months.
The county will oversee funds for the education campaign, and some initial steps are underway, but it might hire a private firm with expertise in media relations to drive that effort.
Some commissioners expressed skepticism about the arrangement Wednesday night, and in the end, Commissioners Cindi Shaw and John Sorich voted against it.
Both said that county health officials had done a great job in responding to the virus, but said they struggled with various aspects of the proposal.
“I’m not sure that I think it’s the best idea to pay people to do the right thing,” Sorich said.
A few other commissioners seemed to be waver, but after Gallagher and Health Officer Karen Sullivan answered their questions and implored the council to OK the county’s portion of the deal, 10 voted to approve it. The discussion lasted nearly an hour.
Gallagher said the combination of the education campaign and incentives from the donor could result in more people getting vaccinated, and that would save lives. Sullivan agreed.
But, Gallagher said, the donor would only put up money for the incentive side if the county spent $500,000 on the education side.
“I can tell you, this donor has specifically told me that this is an all or none deal,” Gallagher said.
The Town Pump Foundation noted that nearly 4,100 residents in Butte-Silver Bow had tested positive for the virus and 85 have died, and the vaccines “have proven to be highly effective in keeping people safe from the COVID virus.”