AWARE receives grant money to expand telehealth services

The Wireline Competition Bureau approved $47.9 million in funding commitments to 100 health care providers across the nation under Round 2 of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Telehealth Program. AWARE, based in Anaconda, received $457,603 to support and enhance telehealth services.

AWARE is a statewide nonprofit organization that offers community-based support for people with mental health and/or developmental disabilities. It said it will use the grant funding to expand and enhance the telehealth options AWARE has been offering since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19. AWARE said it believes the investment in telehealth capabilities will help meet the increasing behavioral health service needs across rural Montana.

In March 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, AWARE implemented a Telehealth Expansion Pilot project in Missoula youth therapeutic group homes to enhance remote capabilities and access to video-based visitation and telehealth appointments.

The Telehealth Program grant funds will be used to expand the pilot project to all of AWARE’s residential facilities across Montana. Additionally, some of the funds will be used to equip AWARE’s mental health therapists with the mobile equipment and connectivity necessary to securely provide telehealth services outside of a hardwired office.

The organization said the enhanced telehealth devices and services will help address the needs of its 4,500 clients and others in need of mental health services.

Matt Bugni, AWARE’s CEO, responded to the funding.

“I am thankful that AWARE has been recognized for our ability to assist Montanans with mental wellness and honored that AWARE is a recipient of this funding,” he said. “Our team of professionals has stayed true to our mission of serving others, even during a pandemic.”

The Wireline Competition Bureau has awarded 447 providers a total of $256,378,567. The Federal Communications Commission established the program in April 2020 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide $200 million in emergency funding to health care providers for telehealth and connected care services in response to COVID-19.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0