AWARE in Butte celebrates 25 years of Early Head Start

AWARE is celebrating 25 Years of Early Head Start at its Center for Early Childhood in Butte. As part of this 25-year celebration, AWARE is seeking to reconnect with former employees, students and families who worked or received services in its Butte center. Anyone who fits into one of these categories is invited to fill out the form at www.Aware-inc.org/ButteEHS25.

“For 25 years, AWARE Early Head Start has shared with parents, the excitement of watching their infants and toddlers develop and grow,’’ said Colleen Bosch, AWARE’s director of AWARE early childhood services. “ Parents have graciously allowed us in their homes and lives to support the academic and social-emotional growth of their children. We feel honored and humbled to have earned the trust from parents and the Butte community in caring for our youngest community members,’’ she added.

AWARE invites the Butte community to join the celebration by touring the AWARE Center for Early Childhood, volunteering at the center, making a donation and following AWARE on social media.

To wrap up the year of celebration, AWARE will have a 25th anniversary celebration open to the public in June 2023.

AWARE Early Head Start is a grant-funded child development program for eligible children and their families. AWARE’s program provides children with services that encourage and promote social, emotional, physical growth and development and cognitive skills. Learning is designed to respond to the individual strengths and needs of each child. Children of all abilities are welcome in AWARE’s Early Head Start programs.

To learn more about AWARE’s Early Head Start programs, visit http://www.Aware-inc.org/ecs or call (406) 563-8117.

For more information regarding the 25th anniversary celebration, contact Bryon Higgins at bhiggins@Aware-inc.org.