Avid skateboarder opens business in Butte

If you think that Nate Howe was having a mid-life crisis when he opened Cub Power at 1369 Harrison Ave., you would be wrong.

Instead, the 55-year-old, who has skateboarded since he was a kid, is finally fulfilling a long-time dream to own his own skateboarding business.

Howe believes his store, with its new, rare and vintage skateboards, is Butte’s first full-service skateboard shop. He may be right as no reference to a previous skateboard business could be found while searching on www.newspaper.archives

“I’m somewhat of a skate hoarder,” laughed Howe. “I actually have been collecting for years so in a way, I already had a skateboard shop.”

Howe ran his own house painting business in Bozeman for 25 years and for the last six years, he worked at Montana State University. Moving to Butte was another “dream come true.”

“Butte is such a neat town and feels more like Montana to me,” he said. “People here seem more real.”

Howe confessed that he has wanted to move to Butte for the last couple of years as Bozeman had become too expensive. He and his girlfriend, Kathleen Hurley, recently bought a home and intend to stay.