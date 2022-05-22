Avalanche forecaster: Butte native helps guide plowing at Glacier National Park

She grapples each work day with uncertainty.

Her job requires declaring an educated prediction about a wintry threat notorious for its unpredictability.

Butte native Gabrielle Antonioli, 32, works for Glacier National Park as an avalanche forecaster. She started the seasonal job in April, which is when crews began snow removal along the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Starting in the east and in the west.

The stakes are high.

No one wants a member of the plowing crew, a researcher or a park ranger to be swept away by snow barreling downhill like a powdery-white locomotive. Yet in years past there has been pressure from merchants and visitors to open the road sooner rather than later.

As of Tuesday, the National Park Service estimated the Going-to-the-Sun Road will open this year no sooner than June 27.

Antonioli is close to nailing her master’s degree in snow science from Montana State University. Her resume and field experience paint a portrait of avalanche savvy.

She has worked for the American Avalanche Institute, Montana Alpine Guides and as an intern forecaster at the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

“Bozeman is an epicenter for a lot of snow science work,” Antonioli said.

All told, she has spent about eight years in the specialized field of avalanche forecasting, gaining knowledge from mentors and from the behavior of snow itself.

“I’m pretty young for snow science because it takes time to gain experiential knowledge and awareness,” Antonioli said.

She is the first female avalanche forecaster to be employed by Glacier National Park.

A daughter of Peter and Sandra Antonioli of Butte, Antonioli believes her mother probably worries more than her father about the work she does in places where snow is both deep and potentially dangerous.

“I guess I’ve rationalized that there are risks in all things in life and it’s just more apparent in this undertaking,” she said.

And, like life, avalanche forecasting requires tolerance for uncertainty, she said.

Antonioli said the inherent unpredictability in avalanche prediction calls on forecasters to build in prudent margins of safety.

Early warning trio

Her work days at Glacier National Park start early. She rises around 3:30 a.m. She’s at her computer, coffee in hand, by around 4 a.m. She reviews the weather forecast, checks to see whether new snow arrived overnight and consults other pertinent data.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Garden Wall Weather Station is an upper elevation station that provides temperature data, as well as wind direction and speed.

Around 5 a.m. she or a colleague writes an avalanche forecast with observations about potential hazards for plow crews that day. Colleagues include fellow Glacier National Park avalanche forecaster Jon Hageness, along with Zachary Miller, an avalanche forecaster for the USGS.

The Avalanche Forecasting Program is a joint USGS and National Park Service project and has been for 20 years.

Around 6 a.m., forecasters share the day’s avalanche prognosis with the plow crews.

Then, Antonioli and Hageness drive up the Going-to-the-Sun Road until reaching the crews. The two don alpine touring skis with a binding that allows heel movement. They add ski skins to gain traction for climbing uphill. They sometimes add crampons.

Antonioli and Hageness reach vantage points above the plowing and keep an eye on avalanche paths, remaining vigilant on behalf of the crews working below. There are more than 40 avalanche paths from just past Avalanche Campground to Rising Sun, according to the National Park Service.

“We radio down to the crews if snow starts moving,” Antonioli said. “The crews can’t see or hear anything in those big rigs, so we communicate with them a lot.”

Snow science has its own language, with words and phrases like corn snow, slab, surface hoar, trigger point, snow pit, rime and many more.

“We dig snow pits occasionally to check on the snowpack structure and look at where meltwater has percolated down through the snow, and how deep,” Antonioli said. “This helps us track if larger wet snow avalanches might be possible with additional solar or rain input. With so much recent snowfall, we have been digging them more in the top meter of the snow to look at how well the new snow bonds to the old snow surface.”

The National Geographic Society reports, “During an avalanche, a mass of snow, rock, ice, soil and other material slides swiftly down a mountainside. Snowslides, the most common kind of avalanche, can sweep downhill faster than the fastest skier.

“A large, fully-developed avalanche can weigh as much as a million tons” and can travel faster than 200 mph, the Society reports.

Plowing ahead

Road plowing began the first week of April and will continue until the Going-to-the-Sun Road is clear from both east and west to Logan Pass. The road typically opens between mid-June and mid-July.

Merchants who rely on the seasonal income tied to park visitation tend toward antsy when the road remains closed much past mid-June.

Sometimes the snow conditions bring work to a halt.

“On high avalanche danger days, other road workers and park employees usually do not go up the road, and only emergency travel is recommended,” Antonioli said. “We will usually go up to a safe place and tour to look at what is happening up high on those days. On other days, the danger will rise to high as the day warms or more sun comes out and weakens the snow surface, and we will work for the morning and have everyone out in time for the increased warming, with a large (safety) margin.”

On May 26, 1953, an avalanche crossed the Going-to-the-Sun Road nearly a mile above the Garden Wall road camp. It killed two members of the road crew, caused serious injury to a third and buried the road foreman under about seven feet of snow for about 7.5 hours.

It was preceded by new and wet snowfall of between four and 17 inches and a letter from the park engineer to the park superintendent of “extremely hazardous conditions due to snow slides.”

The body of worker William Whitford, 45, was located about 800 feet below the highway, according to a National Park Service investigation that followed the avalanche. The coroner’s report concluded Whitford’s death was caused by a crushed chest and broken neck.

The body of George Beaton, 45, was located about 1,200 feet below the road. He too had suffered grievous injuries.

“This accident occurred while the road maintenance crew in the park were performing their normal snow removal activities for that season of the calendar year,” the investigation reported. It noted, “It must also be remembered that there is always an element of danger involved in snow removal operations on any mountain road.”

One recommendation from the highway engineer who conducted the investigation: “Delay the starting date for opening the Going-to-the-Sun Road about three weeks.”

Close calls

The Park Service initiated new regulations this year in the wake of a few close calls in recent years with avalanches and hikers and bicyclists allowed beyond vehicle barricades

In May 2021, two bicyclists from Bigfork were trapped between two avalanches and required a night rescue by park rangers.

This year, the Park Service is using hiker/biker closure signage to limit where people on foot or bike can go on the road. Closure locations will be based on evaluations of potential avalanche hazards along the Going-to-the-Sun Road, park officials said.

Avalanches play a role in supporting natural processes and biodiversity in mountain ecosystems.

Think avalanche chutes. Think huckleberries.

“Avalanches are essential for the biodiversity of mountain ecosystems,” according to one study.

Climate change is now in the mix, leading some researchers to wonder about avalanche behavior in the future.

Meanwhile, Antonioli hopes to return to Glacier National Park during the spring of 2023 as a seasonal avalanche forecaster.

“Honestly, it’s probably one of the most unique avalanche jobs in the industry,” she said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0