Authorities release identification of woman who died in Sunday car crash
Authorities release identification of woman who died in Sunday car crash

Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle identified the woman who died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 as Amaryllis Bowen, 74, of Butte.

Doolittle also serves as county coroner.

On Sunday, Bowen was eastbound on Highway 2 around 10:15 a.m. when her Oldsmobile struck a boulder head-on in a steep and rocky road cut west of Alaska Way, according to police.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Wade said Sunday the victim apparently ran off the road, overcorrected and then crossed the highway before colliding with the boulder. He said she was wearing a seat belt. There was no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a role, Wade said.

The crash occurred about 15 miles from where Highway 2 turns off Harrison Avenue. The day was sunny and clear and the road was comparatively straight where it traveled through the road cut.

Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence
Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence

The fire that destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Store on May 7 reminded us all that we’ve been down this road before — many, many times. With the number of major fires Butte has sustained since its infancy, it’s truly a miracle the town has remained standing.

Breaking News