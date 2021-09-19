Author who grew up in Butte plumbs its history

“There are a lot of books about Butte’s history but there aren’t really any that tell Butte’s history the way ‘Montana Stories’ does,” Ulrich said.

And why is a more comprehensive telling of Butte’s history valuable?

Ulrich’s response offered a variation on George Santayana’s aphorism, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Ulrich said that if Butte fails to fully understand its history the city-county’s ability to define and guide its future could be hindered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is interest in knowing Butte’s history in order to get to where Butte is going to be,” he said. “What does Butte aspire to be famous for?”

Paul Ulrich grew up in Butte as a child of Don and Kathryn Ulrich. When Don, who was famous in his adopted hometown, died in 2004 he was remembered as “Butte’s finest ambassador” and “the best citizen Butte ever had.”

Paul Ulrich graduated from Butte High School, the University of Montana and Stanford Law School, where he was managing editor of the Stanford Law Review. He and his wife, Kathleen, live in Phoenix, where Ulrich was an appellate lawyer for 46 years.