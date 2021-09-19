Author who grew up in Butte plumbs its history

Pile up all the books written about Butte’s history and they’d likely reach the top of Marcus Daly’s bronze noggin on Park Street.
Nearly all of these histories describe Butte’s past as colorful.
So, how does Paul Ulrich’s new book, “Montana Stories,” stack up against this significant body of work?
Ulrich, 82, lives now in Phoenix. His family moved to Butte from Spokane when he was 7 years old. He believes his self-published book of more than 400 pages provides something both needed and new. How so?
Ulrich said “Montana Stories” provides a comprehensive portrait of Butte’s history coupled with biographical sketches of three notable Montanans and Ulrich’s take on Montana newspapers and the University of Montana.
He readily acknowledged that authors galore have found Butte to be a fascinating, compelling subject.
But many of the books they’ve produced have been specialized, to one degree or another, he said.
Take, for example, “The Butte Irish.” Pretty specific.
Or “Fire and Brimstone,” focused primarily on a mining disaster but also plumbing the milieu in which it happened. Or “Mining Cultures,” which examines how men and women spent their time as Butte evolved from a male-oriented, often bawdy mining camp to something slightly more civilized.
“There are a lot of books about Butte’s history but there aren’t really any that tell Butte’s history the way ‘Montana Stories’ does,” Ulrich said.
And why is a more comprehensive telling of Butte’s history valuable?
Ulrich’s response offered a variation on George Santayana’s aphorism, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Ulrich said that if Butte fails to fully understand its history the city-county’s ability to define and guide its future could be hindered.
“There is interest in knowing Butte’s history in order to get to where Butte is going to be,” he said. “What does Butte aspire to be famous for?”
Paul Ulrich grew up in Butte as a child of Don and Kathryn Ulrich. When Don, who was famous in his adopted hometown, died in 2004 he was remembered as “Butte’s finest ambassador” and “the best citizen Butte ever had.”
Paul Ulrich graduated from Butte High School, the University of Montana and Stanford Law School, where he was managing editor of the Stanford Law Review. He and his wife, Kathleen, live in Phoenix, where Ulrich was an appellate lawyer for 46 years.
His legal career required extensive work as a researcher and writer. The Copper Kings were a litigious bunch and Ulrich’s book includes in depth reviews of the often complex litigation driven by legitimate legal disputes, skullduggery, personal animus or all three.
Ulrich said the most challenging task when writing “Montana Stories” involved trying to sort fact from fiction about F. Augustus Heinze. He found fault with the recently reissued “The Biography of F. Augustus Heinze: Copper King at War” by Sarah McNelis, a Butte native. He wrote that “her book includes many errors, inconsistencies and omissions … I couldn’t rely on it alone to solve his mysteries.”
Ulrich concluded that Heinze was a remarkable character.
“He was bright, highly motivated, entertaining and charismatic. But he was also deceptive and manipulative. He could lie, cheat and steal when necessary to achieve his goals,” Ulrich wrote.
“Montana Stories” traces it origins to presentations Ulrich has given each year since 2014 to a Montana men’s luncheon group in Phoenix and to related papers.
“This book is largely based on them, supplemented by additional research and secondary topics, and two new chapters,” Ulrich writes in the preface.
He divided “Montana Stories” into two parts. Part One focuses on Butte’s “rough, colorful, unique history.” Part Two summarizes Montana’s early newspapers, reviews the University of Montana’s first 75 years and then provides biographical sketches of Thomas Francis Meagher, Burton K. Wheeler and Mike Mansfield.
“Montana Stories” is 8.5 by 11 inches and the book’s print is large enough to suit many of Ulrich’s likely readers. It will be available at the Isle of Books and Books, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Second Edition Books and the bookstore at Montana Technological University. The book sells for $40.
Ulrich plans to be in Butte for the 2021 Montana History Conference, scheduled for Sept. 23 – 25 at the Copper King Conference Center. (See related story on Page C2.)
Separately, he will speak about “Montana Stories” and sign copies of the book on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. at Isle of Books and Books.
“I didn’t set out to do this,” Ulrich said recently. “It just sort of grew. I’m really pleased with how it came out.”