Auditions Aug. 9 for Anaconda Open Theatre production

Anaconda’s Open Theatre Project and the Copper Village Museum and Arts Center will be holding open auditions for a community theater production of ‘You Have the Right to Remain Dead,” an interactive comedy murder mystery by Pat Cook. Many adult roles, as well as roles for teens (14 and older), are available. Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Copper Village Museum and Arts Center, 401 E. Commercial Street in Anaconda, with callbacks at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.