A Butte teenager was killed Wednesday night in an ATV accident that occurred between Butte and Rocker.

At about 7:20 p.m., first responders from A-1 Ambulance, Butte Fire Rescue and Butte Police responded to the accident, which occurred just off of Santa Claus Road.

It appears that the 15-year-old male was driving the ATV up a hill when it overturned and landed on him. He was transported to St. James Healthcare, where he died of his injuries.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester's office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the accident. The victim’s name has not been released.